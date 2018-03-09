Tony-Winner Alan Cumming To Portray 17th Century Monarch On Upcoming Season of BBC Hit DOCTOR WHO

According to Entertainment Weekly, Alan Cumming has revealed he will guest star on the upcoming season of BBC hit series DOCTOR WHO. The Broadway/TV star will play King James I alongside Jodie Whittaker's Doctor.

The actor revealed the news on an episode of the Homo Sapiens podcast hosted by Will Young and Christopher Sweeney. "I'm about to go and do an episode of Doctor Who. I'm so excited,"

They asked the actor "Are you a baddie?" to which he replied "Like a nice baddie... I'm James I, so I'm kind of like a dandy, foppy sort of coward who comes all right in the end. They said he might come back."

Cumming portrayed Eli Gold on "The Good Wife," on the Network, earned numerous accolades, including Emmy Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, Satellite Award and Critics Circle Award nominations. His additional television credits include "Sex and the City," "Frasier," "The L Word," "Web Therapy" and "Tin Man." Also, he is the host of PBS' "Masterpiece Mystery," he wrote and starred in the British sitcom "The High Life," and he appeared in several films for the BBC.

Cumming made his professional acting debut in Michael Boyd's production of "Macbeth" at the Glasgow's Tron Theater in 1985. He went on to work extensively in the Scottish theater before his West End debut in "Conquest of the South Pole" earned him his first Olivier Award nomination. He has appeared with the Royal Shakespeare Company, played Romeo for the Royal National Theatre Studio and earned further Olivier Award nominations for "La Bete" and "Cabaret." His career-defining "Hamlet" for the English Touring Theatre earned him critical acclaim, a TMA Best Actor award and a Shakespeare Globe nomination. He won an Olivier Award for "Accidental Death of an Anarchist" at the Royal National Theatre. In 2006 he returned to the West End in Martin Sherman's "Bent," and in 2007 he appeared in the National Theatre of Scotland's "The Bacchae." In 1998 Cumming made his Broadway debut when "Cabaret" transferred to New York, winning him a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Theatre World Award, New York Press Award and FANY Award. He went on to appear on Broadway in "Design for Living," "The Threepenny Opera" and "Macbeth." Off-Broadway, he appeared as the Pope in Jean Genet's "Elle," which he also adapted, and as Trigorin in "The Seagull" opposite Dianne Wiest. From 2014-2015, he returned to Studio 54 and "Cabaret" once more, recreating his performance opposite the Sally Bowles of Michelle Williams, Emma Stone and Sienna Miller.

Cumming's wide-ranging film career has seen him work with everyone from Stanley Kubrick to the Spice Girls and make appearances in the "X-Men," "Spy Kids," "Flintstones" and "The Smurfs" franchises, as well as roles in the independent films "Sweet Land," "Titus," "The Tempest" and "Any Day Now," among others. Most recently, he appeared in "Battle of the Sexes," opposite Emma Stone and Steve Carrell, and starred in "After Louie." Along with Jennifer Jason Leigh, he wrote, produced, directed and starred in "The Anniversary Party," which earned a National Board of Review Award and two Independent Spirit Award nominations.

Click here to read the full article.

Related Articles