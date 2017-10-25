Tony Nominee Vanessa Williams Joins CBS Comedy ME, MYSELF & I

Deadline reports that Tony nominee Vanessa Williams will join the cast of the new CBS comedy ME, MYSELF & I in a recurring role opposite fellow Broadway alum John Larroquette. The Emmy-nominated actress will portray Kelly Frasier, described as "Older Alex Riley's (Larroquette) arch-rival who eventually becomes his love interest."



Commented the show's executive producer and creator Dan Kopelman on the casting, "I have been a huge fan of Vanessa Williams for a long time. Seeing her in the role of Kelly, playing off of John Larroquette, is like attending the Olympic Games. I can't wait for the Me, Myself & I viewers to see Vanessa as Kelly."



Williams starred several TV series including UGLY BETTY, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES and DAYTIME DIVAS. The singer has earned 17 Grammy nominations and has received a Tony nomination for her role in Broadway's INTO THE WOODS. Other Broadway credits include AFTER MIDNIGHT, THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL, SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM and KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN. Film credits include SOULD FOOD, DANCE WITH ME and TYLER PERRY'S CONFESSIONS OF A MARRIAGE COUNSELOR.



ME, MYSELF & I follows the defining moments in one man's life over three distinct periods - as a 14-year-old in 1991 (Jack Dylan Grazer), at age 40 in present day (Bobby Moynihan) and at age 65 in 2042 (John Larroquette). Beginning Monday, October 30th, the comedy moves to its new time slot of 9:30 PM ET/PT on CBS.





Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles