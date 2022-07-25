Tony Nominee Paul Sorvino Passes Away at 83

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Tony nominated actor and singer Paul Sorvino has passed away at the age of 83.

The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Sorvino died on Monday due to natural causes in Jacksonville, Florida.

"Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage," his wife, Dee Dee, said in a statement. He is also survived by his children, Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino, Michael Sorvino, and Amanda Sorvino.

Sorvino made his Broadway debut in Bajour in 1964. He was nominated for a Tony Award for playing Phil Romano in the 1972 original Broadway production of That Championship Season. Romano later reprised the role for the 1992 Showtime film, which he also directed.

He has also been seen on Broadway in Mating Dance, Skyscraper, An American Millionaire, and The Baker's Wife. He was also seen as Tony in the 2009 New York City Opera revival of The Most Hapy Fella. Sorvino directed the 1976 Broadway production of Wheelbarrow Closers.

Sorvino was also seen in New York Shakespeare Festival's 1974 production of King Lear, opposite James Earl Jones, Douglass Watson, and Raul Julia.

Sorvino was also seen as a guest in the 2016 Broadway run of Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's Oh, Hello.

In 1996, Sorvino released his album, "Paul Sorvino Sings," which features "Impossible Dream," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Danny Boy," and more.

Sorvino is most known for his role as Paul Cicero in Goodfellas. He was also seen on screen as Capulet in Baz Luhrmann's 1996 film adaptino of Romeo and Juliet, and in Dick Tracy, The Rocketeer, Law & Order, Where's Poppa!?, Reds, and The Gambler.

Watch Sorvino sing "Once Upon A Time" here: