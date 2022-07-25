Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Tony Nominee Paul Sorvino Passes Away at 83

Tony Nominee Paul Sorvino Passes Away at 83

Sorvino is most known for his role as Paul Cicero in the film Goodfellas.

Jul. 25, 2022  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Tony nominated actor and singer Paul Sorvino has passed away at the age of 83.

The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Sorvino died on Monday due to natural causes in Jacksonville, Florida.

"Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage," his wife, Dee Dee, said in a statement. He is also survived by his children, Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino, Michael Sorvino, and Amanda Sorvino.

Sorvino made his Broadway debut in Bajour in 1964. He was nominated for a Tony Award for playing Phil Romano in the 1972 original Broadway production of That Championship Season. Romano later reprised the role for the 1992 Showtime film, which he also directed.

He has also been seen on Broadway in Mating Dance, Skyscraper, An American Millionaire, and The Baker's Wife. He was also seen as Tony in the 2009 New York City Opera revival of The Most Hapy Fella. Sorvino directed the 1976 Broadway production of Wheelbarrow Closers.

Sorvino was also seen in New York Shakespeare Festival's 1974 production of King Lear, opposite James Earl Jones, Douglass Watson, and Raul Julia.

Sorvino was also seen as a guest in the 2016 Broadway run of Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's Oh, Hello.

In 1996, Sorvino released his album, "Paul Sorvino Sings," which features "Impossible Dream," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Danny Boy," and more.

Sorvino is most known for his role as Paul Cicero in Goodfellas. He was also seen on screen as Capulet in Baz Luhrmann's 1996 film adaptino of Romeo and Juliet, and in Dick Tracy, The Rocketeer, Law & Order, Where's Poppa!?, Reds, and The Gambler.

Watch Sorvino sing "Once Upon A Time" here:

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



Related Articles

From This Author - Michael Major


Jean-Michel Jarre Announces 22nd Studio Album 'Oxymore'
July 25, 2022

The album has been conceived as an immersive work in a multi-channel and 3D binaural version. Multi-channel binaural sound will revolutionize how music is composed, mixed and produced, placing sounds and textures in space in 360 degrees, and can be easily experienced by any listeners with headphones.
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Featuring the Wolfpack Announce Back-To-Back Las Vegas Performances
July 25, 2022

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros — consisting of Bobby Weir, Don Was, Jay Lane and Jeff Chimenti — announced today their back-to-back performances at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on October 28-29, 2022 as part of their fall tour in celebration of Weir’s 75th birthday.
Jake Scott Announces Fall U.S. Headline Tour
July 25, 2022

Pop singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Jake Scott has announced his massive fall headline tour across the U.S. Dubbed The Lavender Tour, the 21-date trek kicks off on Saturday, October 15 in San Diego and hits major cities including Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, New York, and more before concluding in Los Angeles.
SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES to Return to HBO Max in August
July 25, 2022

Watch the trailer for the Max Original unscripted series Sweet Life: Los Angeles, from Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Issa Rae, for its second season. The enterprising and charismatic core cast is comprised of Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jaylenn Hart, Jerrold Smith II, P’Jae Compton, Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, and Tylynn Burns. 
Night Crickets (Feat. Members of Bauhaus, Violent Femmes) Releases 'A Free Society' on Vinyl
July 25, 2022

Together with bandmates Victor DeLorenzo (Violent Femmes) and multi-instrumentalist/artist Darwin Meiners, Night Crickets are excited for the format. A member of iconic post-punk bands Bauhaus and Love & Rockets, David J embraces the format, especially when it comes to this release. Order the vinyl now!