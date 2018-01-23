Tony-Nominee Melissa Errico and Ryan Silverman To Offer A BROADWAY ROMANCE At Feinstein's/54 Below

This June at Feinstein's/54 Below, Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico and Ryan Silverman will offer 3 performances of a special concert evening "Broadway Romance" June 21-23 at 7pm.

After being paired as co-stars in two hit New York productions - first, Stephen Sondheim's dark and emotional Passion followed by Yip Harburg & Burton Lane's delicious and politically-edged fairy tale Finian's Rainbow, the dazzling duo of Ryan Silverman and Melissa Errico have gone on to appear together nationwide in symphony concerts, and in intimate cabarets. Great actors shine in great partnerships and this duo is one of those - a connection impossible to predict, moving from emotional rawness to full giddiness, and all points between.

Tickets are $50-$100 and can be purchased online at www.54Below.com or by phone at 646-476-3551. This show is part of Feinstein's/54 Below's Summer 2018 concert series: Duo Shows at 54 and will feature direction by Robbie Rozelle with music direction from Tedd Firth.

In concert and out of costumed character, Ryan and Melissa revel in their differences - his casual Canadian charm mixed with great baritone vocal strength, and her Manhattanite, quirky warmth and ebullience in the form of an exquisite lyric soprano. Now, for the first time, they have crafted a special full-length concert evening for Feinstein's/54 Below! Featuring an eclectic mix of solos and duets from Broadway and beyond, the pair will sing from the shows that they have appeared in together, shows they would love to appear in together, and tell tales of their showbiz world together.

A popular concert artist nationwide, Ryan Silverman is an acclaimed Broadway leading man who has starred in such New York productions as Side Show and the Encores! The Golden Apple, as well as Passion and Finian's Rainbow opposite Melissa. A Feinstein's/54 Below favorite, Melissa Errico most recently performed two wildly-successful concert series celebrating the music of Stephen Sondheim (taking the show to London next month from Feb. 22-25 at Live at Zédel).

Tony Award-nominee MELISSA ERRICO has established herself as a Broadway star, film/television actress, recording & concert artist.?She has starred in the Broadway musicals Anna Karenina, My Fair Lady, High Society, Dracula, White Christmas & Amour and the first national tour of Les Misérables. At The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, she has starred in The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady and Camelot. Her solo CDs include, Blue Like That?(EMI/Capitol Records Lullabies & Wildflowers (VMG/Universal), Legrand Affair (Ghostlight/Sony) and What About Today? Melissa Errico Live at 54 Below?(Broadway Records; CD & DVD).?She has starred in plays by Shaw, Oscar Wilde and Wally Shawn. Television roles include, the series?Central Park West by Darren Star, recurring roles on Steven Soderbergh's?The Knick (Catherine) and Showtime's Billions (June). She's collaborated with Stephen Sondheim on the revival of?Sunday In the Park with George (Dot/Marie at The Kennedy Center), followed by John Doyle's production of Passion (Clara)?for which she was nominated for a sixth Drama Desk Award; and most recently as Leona in the 2016 Encores! production of?Do I Hear A Waltz? at City Center. Last season, she reprised the role of Sharon in the smash hit Off-Broadway revival of Finian's Rainbow at Irish Repertory Theatre which was extended many times, received rave reviews and was filmed in January 2017 for The Lincoln Center Library. She has served on The National Endowment for the Arts and has published essays for various magazines as well as The New York Times & Cristina Cuomo's Purist. She is married to tennis player and sports commentator Patrick McEnroe, and they have three young daughters and a Yorkie named Pepper. Twitter: @Melissa_errico / For more information please visit www.MelissaErrico.com





