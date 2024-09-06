Tony-Nominated Costume Designer Michael McDonald Dies At 61

Click Here for More on Obituaries

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Tony-nominated costume designer, Michael McDonald. McDonald passed away on September 4 due to complications from a brief illness at the age of 61.

McDonald most recently served as co-curator of Costumes and Props at The Museum of Broadway.

He earned Tony Award, Drama Desk and Hewes Award nominations for his work on the acclaimed Broadway revival of Hair. Mr. McDonald was also one of the associate costume masters and the costume shop manager at The Public Theater for six seasons.

His numerous Off-Broadway credits include Hair (Delacorte Theater), Jericho (59E59), The Irish Curse (Soho Rep), Almost Home (The Directors Company), Craving for Travel (Peter Jay Sharp Theater) Application Pending (West Side Theater) Tartuffe (Tribeca Playhouse), STRAIGHT (Theater Row) Amahl and the Night Visitors (Lincoln Center).

His robust career in regional theatre boasts countless credits, including La Cage Aux Folles (Goodspeed Musicals) God of Carnage, [title of show], Sex With Strangers (George Street Playhouse); Take Me Out (Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Kevin Kline nomination); The Foreigner (Maltz Jupiter Theater) Oklahoma! , West Side Story (Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival) Johnny Baseball, (American Repertory Theater, IRNE nomination), Dirty Blond, Omnium Gatherum, Crowns, Spring Awakening, Next to Normal, Peter and the Starcatcher, Mothers and Sons, and All The Way (Zach Scott Theatre).