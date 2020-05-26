Tony Awards For SHOW BOAT and KISS OF THE SPIDER-WOMAN Will Be Auctioned

Tony Awards for Show Boat and Kiss of the Spider Woman: The Musical will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on May 28, 2020.

Show Boat Tony

The Tony Award being auctioned for the 1995 musical ''Show Boat'' was awarded to famed designer Florence Klotz for Best Costume Design. Klotz's career spanned four decades on Broadway and in film. She designed Elizabeth's Taylor's wedding dress to John Warner. Show Boat also won Tonys for Best Direction, Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, and Best Choreography. This Tony comes from the estate of Florence Klotz.

Kiss of the Spider Woman: The Musical Tony

This Tony Award for the 1993 musical ''Kiss of the Spider Woman'' is for the Best Costume Design, awarded to famed designer Florence Klotz. The musical swept the Tony awards in 1993, taking home seven awards including Best Musical, Best Choreography, Best Original Score, Best Direction, Best Performances by a Leading Actor and Actress in a Musical, and Best Costume Design. From the estate of Florence Klotz.



Bidding for both Tonys begins at $7,500. Additional information can be found at

https://natedsanders.com/catalog.aspx'searchby=3&searchvalue=musical

