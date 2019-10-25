Tony Award Nominee Mary Bridget Davies Releases 'The Right of Way'

Today, Broadway Records /1650 Records /LOML Records released "The Right of Way" from Tony-nominated singer Mary Bridget Davies. This is the first track from Stay With Me: The Reimagined Songs of Jerry Ragovoy, to be released in January 2020. Written by the renowned songwriter, this is the first time the track has been recorded and released. "The Right of Way" showcases Davies' powerful vocals, honed over many years as Janis Joplin in Love Janis and A Night With Janis Joplin.

Mary Bridget Davies will be performing songs from the album on October 26th, 8:00pm, at Le Poisson Rouge. The show will be open to the public and tickets can be purchased here.

Stay With Me: The Reimagined Songs of Jerry Ragovoy finds Davies reinterpreting some other previously unreleased Ragovoy songs including "Master Of Disguise," and new arrangements of classics such as "As Long As I Have You" and "Move Me No Mountain." The celebrated songwriter made his mark with such hits as Janis Joplin's "A Piece Of My Heart", "Cry Baby" and "Try, Just A Little Bit Harder."

He was also known for his composition "Time Is on My Side", made famous by The Rolling Stones after initial recordings by Kai Winding and Irma Thomas. The album also contains a new arrangement of "Stay With Me", which was originally recorded by Lorraine Ellison and made famous by Bette Midler in her film The Rose, as well as by Mary J. Blige's performance at the 49th Grammy Awards. "Piece Of My Heart" was also recently featured in HBO series Big Little Lies starring Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon.

Mary Bridget Davies started singing at blues jams in Cleveland and in 2005 won the lead role for a touring production of Love, Janis. She has toured in Europe with Janis Joplin's original band, Big Brother and the Holding Company, and in 2012, Davies took over the lead role in A Night with Janis Joplin on tour. She stayed with the show when it moved to Off-Broadway and ultimately to Broadway in 2013, earning Tony and Helen Hayes Award nominations for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her performance. Davies has also toured with the musical revue It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues and she has performed at SXSW and a four-night residency in Pasadena, CA, where she was joined by The Doors' Robby Krieger, Slash, The MC5's Wayne Kramer, and Gnarls Barkley.

TJ ARMAND (Producer) is a protégé of the late Grammy Award-winning producer Arif Mardin. Armand assisted Mr. Mardin at Atlantic Records on recording projects of legendary artists such as Bette Midler, Roberta Flack, Michael Crawford, Dionne Warwick, Chaka Khan and the original Broadway cast recording of Rent. He received a full scholarship from Berklee College of Music and has produced various stage and concert productions such as Master Class, Nina Simone Four Women, and Broadway's Next Hit Musical. In 2015, he formed Armand & Paiva Productions with his partner Carl Paiva, and they were among the producers/investors for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 with Josh Groban (Broadway) and Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. As the former Executive Director of The 44th Annual Bermuda Festival, Armand's concert production credits include Chaka Khan, The Manhattan Transfer, The Queen's Six and many more.

Stay With Me: The Reimagined Songs of Jerry Ragovoy Tracklist:

1) As Long as I Have You

2) Stay With Me

3) The Right Of Way

4) Don't Compromise Yourself

5) Master of Disguise

6) Move Me No Mountain

7) Getting In My Way

