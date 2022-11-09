Tony Award Nominee Kenita Miller & Pearl Sun to Join Anika Larsen for NYCCT's MEET THE PARENT
The virtual event will take place on Monday, November 14th, at 7:30 p.m.
New York City Children's Theater (NYCCT) - will present their first live stream of the MEET THE PARENT series hosted by Broadway actress (and mom) ANIKA LARSEN with guests KENITA MILLER and PEARL SUN. The episode will stream live on YouTube and feature a lively, informative discussion between parents working in the theatre and entertainment community.
The virtual event will take place on Monday, November 14th, at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is free, but signups on their website are encouraged.
Ms. Larsen, the mother of two, can currently be seen on Broadway in ALMOST FAMOUS. She was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the Carole King musical BEAUTIFUL and previously appeared on Broadway as Kate Monster in AVENUE Q. She is a member of the New York City Children's Theater Board of Directors.
Ms. Larsen says, "It was simply thrilling last season to have such honest and fun conversations with such fabulous and accomplished guests-not about their careers, but about the parenting happening alongside their careers. And it was especially gratifying to hear them say how excited they were to have conversations they otherwise never get to have. I can't wait to do more deep diving this season into the joys and struggles of it all!"
NYCCT's Meet the Parent is a discussion series created to provide programming for adult members of the NYCCT community that informs, inspires, and entertains them as caretakers and theater lovers.
In the past, Ms. Larsen's guests have included Cameron Crowe, Tom Kitt, Audra McDonald, Ann Harada, Joanna Gleason, Andrea Burns, and Peter Flynn. This season's events will be available to watch in full on our website: www.nycchildrenstheater.org.
NYCCT's Meet the Parent series covers wide-ranging topics that are sometimes universal, like managing a work/life balance, and sometimes very specific, like the challenges of being pregnant on a Broadway stage. These are intimate, heartfelt, and often hilarious conversations with artists about how life in the theater affects their parenting and how parenting affects their life in the theater.
New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social development through accessible professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. Our programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional intelligence, community building, and responsible decision-making. The result is empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their world.
For over 25 years, New York City Children's Theater's local and nationally recognized arts-in-education programs and professional theater productions have served over 400,000 children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state area.
To learn more, visit www.nycchildrenstheater.org
Facebook: New York City Children's Theater | Instagram: @nycchildrenstheater boxoffice@nycchildrenstheater.org
More Hot Stories For You
November 9, 2022
AIDA, the musical by Elton John and Tim Rice has been reworked and updated, and the world premiere is set for 23 April 2023 in the AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen. Check out an all new behind the scenes video, featuring a first listen to 'Easy As Life'!
Wake Up With BWW 11/9: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Photos, Possible GLEE Musical, and More!
November 9, 2022
Top stories include a possible Glee musical in the works, first look at photos from Kimberly Akimbo, and more! Plus, check out this week's Broadway grosses!
Meet the Cast of AIN'T NO MO', Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
November 9, 2022
Meet the cast of Ain't No Mo' here!Ain't No Mo' begins previews tonight, Wednesday, November 9 at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St), . It will officially open on Thursday, December 1. Meet the cast of Ain't No Mo' here!
Photos: Tony-Winning Designer David Rockwell Celebrates CIVILIAN's Olio Collection at Starchild
November 8, 2022
Tony-winning designer and architect David Rockwell's celebration of the CIVILIAN's Olio Collection at Starchild, CIVILIAN's new rooftop that is officially now open to the public.
Michael Butler, Producer Of Broadway's Original HAIR, Passes Away At 95
November 8, 2022
Michael Butler, famed producer of the musical Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical, passed peacefully November 7, 2022 at the Los Angeles Jewish Home for the Aging in Reseda, CA. He was born November 26, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois.