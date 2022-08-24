Toni Collette Joins John Leguizamo & More in THE POWER Series

Tony nominee Toni Collette and Josh Charles have joined the cast of Prime Video's timely 10-part global thriller The Power, based on the international bestselling novel of the same name.

Deadline reports that the pair will replace Leslie Mann and Tim Robbins in the new series, which has been severly impacted by productions delays due to the pandemic. The series originally began to film for a month in February 2020 and was shut down one month later. Production resumed this spring before Mann and Robbins left the series in May.

Collette will play Margot Cleary-Lopez, the Democratic Mayor of Seattle. She is the mother of three children, including Jos (Auli'I Cravalho), and wife to longtime husband Rob (John Leguizamo). When the Power emerges, Margot is catapulted into the spotlight, which opens the door to big personal and political opportunities.

The world of The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, all teenage girls in the world develop the power to electrocute people at will. It's hereditary, it's inbuilt, and it can't be taken away from them. The Power follows a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Moldova, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers' collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.

Toni Collette was last seen on Broadway in The Realistic Joneses. She was nominated for a Tony Award in 2000 for playing Queenie in The Wild Party on Broadway. The performance also earned her a Drama Desk Award and a Theatre World Award.

The Power is adapted for screen by writer, creator and executive producer Naomi Alderman, writer and executive producer Claire Wilson, and writer and co-executive producer Sarah Quintrell, working alongside an all-female writers' room including Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Rebecca Levene and Whit Anderson.

Neasa Hardiman (Jessica Jones, Happy Valley) and Lisa Gunning (whose editing credits include Fifty Shades of Grey, Seven Psychopaths and Nowhere Boy), join the all-women directing team of Reed Morano, Shannon Murphy (multi-award winning Babyteeth, Killing Eve) and Ugla Hauksdóttir (Hanna, Ófærð).

Currently in production, The Power is produced by Sister and executive produced by Jane Featherstone (Chernobyl, Giri/Haji, The Split), Naomi de Pear (Don't Forget the Driver, This is Going to Hurt, Flowers), Naomi Alderman, Reed Morano (The Handmaid's Tale),and Claire Wilson (Rocks, Little Drummer Girl, Gangs of London) and co-executive produced by Sarah Quintrell (Ellen, The Trial: A Murder in the Family). The series is produced by Tim Bricknell (Trust, Taboo).