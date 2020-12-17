Tom Kitt Featured on New Episode of GONE IN 30 MINUTES

This week, Tom Kitt joined the host of Gone in 30 Minutes, Tom DeSavia, for a conversation about his current projects, including how Columbia University's virtual commencement helped pull him out of a creative stall and more.

Check out the episode below!

Presented by Craft Recordings, Gone in 30 Minutes is a Podcast and Video Series limited to a 25-minute remote interview, ending with a 5-minute Lightning Round of inventive questions, often leading to delightfully surprising answers. Featuring guests from around the world and throughout the Concord family, industry veteran and GRAMMY®-nominated host Tom DeSavia, leads guests through a casual conversation about what they're up to right now. You never know what's in store for you next!

Host Tom DeSavia is currently SVP of A&R at Concord Music Publishing, based in Los Angeles. DeSavia has also co-authored two bestselling books about the Los Angeles punk rock scene with punk legend John Doe from X, 2016's "Under the Big Black Sun" and 2019's "More Fun in the New World".

