Tom Gold Dance Presents 2020 Spring Season

Tom Gold Dance will present its annual spring season, featuring World Premieres from Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold to music of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw and from John Zorn, Wednesday, April 1 and Thursday, April 2, 2020 at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College.

Gold will set a new work to Shaw's Plan & Elevation, a five-part composition for string quartet from her most recent album, Orange. This represents the first time Gold will choreograph to Shaw.

For his work to Zorn, Gold will use selections from the prolific composer's Filmworks XII: 2002 Volume Two - Three Documentaries, incorporating and expanding passages from a piece Tom Gold Dance presented at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum last summer. Gold's previous work to Zorn's music includes Shanti and La Plage.

"Our 2019 was so productive," says Tom Gold. "With our two self-produced seasons, plus engagements at the Cooper Hewitt and On Stage at Kingsborough in Brooklyn, we had numerous opportunities to connect with audiences and continually create new work. Now, as we begin a new decade, we are eager to return to the stage to build on our artistic momentum. As always, our spring program will showcase the ways in which we combine a traditional classical dance vocabulary with wide-ranging musical styles from past to present."

"Our annual spring season is the keystone of our performance calendar," adds Executive Director Alexander Zaretsky, "setting the tone for all we plan to accomplish throughout the year. On the heels of our recent fall season, we look forward to welcoming back our audiences for more bold and original dance."

Information about the third work on the program and participating artists will be announced at a later date.

Tickets, $23-$43, can be purchased online at tomgolddance.org/kaye2020, by phone at (212) 772-4448, or in person at 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues, 12-7pm Monday through Friday, starting Monday, January 27 at noon. Student tickets are $10 student with valid ID, in person only. Through Sunday, February 16, use code LOVEDANCE online to save 10% off of regularly priced tickets. For information about the annual Tom Gold Dance benefit, Thursday, April 2, visit tomgolddance.org/benefit2020





