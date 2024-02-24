Todrick Hall Launches First Black-Owned Theatrical Performance Rights Company; Releases Recordings from First 3 Musicals

Performer Todrick Hall has launched the first black-owned theatrical performance rights company, Todrick Hall Musicals.

Hall will release the rights to three of his original musicals: Cinderella Rock, U.G.L.Y., and OZ the musical, for license to both professional and amateur companies.

Hall will also release full albums for each of these shows, featuring Broadway talent. Cinderella Rock will be released on February 27th, OZ the Musical will be released on March 5, and U.G.L.Y. will be released on March 12.

Two tracks from each of the musicals are currently available for streaming on iTunes and Apple Music. Performers featured on the recordings include Cynthia Erivo, Kristin Chenoweth, Billy Porter, J. Harrison Ghee, Jade Novah, Solea Pfeiffer, Adam Pascal, Teresa Stanley, Nicole Scherzinger, Taylor Louderman, Laura Bell Bundy, Cheyenne Jackson, Jordin Sparks, Sutton Foster, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Gavin Creel, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Telly Leung, Brandon Victor Dixon, Rachel Potter, Carlie Craig, Colleen Ballinger, Derek Klena, Orfeh, Nick Adams, Tiffany Mann, Mari Maupin, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells.

Of the launch, Hall writes: "When I was a teenager, I decided to rent out the auditorium of my high school for a weekend and self-produce The Wizard of Oz. I auditioned a group of my peers and immediately started recreating my favorite 1939 movie on stage for my friends and family in Arlington Texas. My theatre teachers, who were preparing the high school's annual musical, did not take kindly to me going against the system and ultimately competing with them, so they called the licensing company who in-turn sent 16-year-old Todrick a cease and desist letter.

"But, being the fighter that I am, I went to the Internet and found a loophole. The Wizard of Oz was in public domain, meaning if I wrote my own script and songs, I could perform it without violating copyrights.​

"Over twenty years later, I am releasing three of my original shows: Cinderella Rock, U.G.L.Y., and OZ the musical, for license to professional and amateur companies around the world. These shows are so much fun for performers and audiences alike. I hope you will consider producing a Todrick Hall Musical at your theatre, school, or organization so that you may also inspire more people like us."

About Todrick Hall

With over 9 million followers across several social media platforms, Mr. Hall is one of the most high-profile and prolific storytellers in the world. He has collaborated with superstars in every industry including: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, RuPaul and Chaka Khan.

Since his namesake in a television show "Todrick" aired on MTV, he has been featured on a dozen more. He has written, co-produced, and released seventeen studio albums; composed the “Magic Happens” parade at Disneyland; collaborated on brand deals with Calvin Klein, Just Dance, Samsung, Skittles and Virgin Airlines; directed, choreographed and headlined eight world tours; and appeared in and co-executive produced Taylor Swift’s LGBTQ+ anthem “You Need to Calm Down”, for which he also won a Video Music Award.

Mr. Hall was in the original Broadway casts of The Color Purple and Memphis. He starred as Lola in Kinky Boots, Ogie in Waitress, and played Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway and the West End. Todrick contributed songs to the film-to-stage adaptation of Burlesque, and will be creating the role of Sean in the world premiere this summer.