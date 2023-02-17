Tina Fey & Tim Meadows to Reprise MEAN GIRLS Roles in Movie Musical

Click Here for More on MEAN GIRLS

Original film cast members Tina Fey and Tim Meadows will reprise their original Mean Girls film roles in the upcoming movie musical.

During an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night, Fey shared that she and Meadows "are going to be back." Fey also confirmed that filming on the Paramount picture will begin on March 6.

Fey, who also wrote the original film and Broadway musical, plays math teacher Ms. Norbury, with Meadows as Mr. Duvall, the school's principal.

"We couldn't age out, teachers work forever. I want it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan's Island was at a trade show and you're like, 'Oh he looks so old in his little hat,'" Fey stated about returning to the original role. Tim Meadows also also the only principal cast member from the original film to return for the 2011 sequel, Mean Girls 2.

The TODAY Show confirmed their casting this morning.

The will join the previously reported Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Avantika as Karen Smith, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, and Reneé Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina George.

The film is set to be produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey with the musical's writing team, including Fey's book and music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, returning for the screen adaption.

The teen comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and earned 10 Tony nominations. The production closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tina Fey is a writer, actor, and producer known for her award-winning series "30 Rock" and for nine seasons on "Saturday Night Live" (Weekend Update, Sarah Palin, Mom Jeans.) Films include Sisters, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Date Night, Mean Girls (her first screenplay). In 2010 she became the youngest recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Her book Bossypants has sold 2.5 million copies. She co-created "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix) and is an Executive Producer on "Great News" (NBC).

Tim Meadows was a cast memebr on Saturday Night Live for 10 seasons, setting a record at the time for being the longest tenured cast member. He has been seen on TV in 30 Rock, The Office, Girls5Eva, Poker Face, Bobs Burgers, Inside Amy Schumer, and more. His film credits include Grown Ups, Hubie Halloween, Wayne's World 2, The Cookout, Jack & Jill, and more.

Watch the interview here: