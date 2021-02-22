Times Square Sees Slight Influx in Tourism

Times Square might not be the bustling, tourist-dominated crossroads that it was before March 2020, but visitors are on the rise. According to the New York Post, daily visitors in the area have risen from 35K to 105K since the start of the pandemic (still 65% less than usual).

Acting president and chief operating officer of the Times Square Alliance, Tom Harris, told The Post, "We saw the bottom in March and April, plateaued in September at 105,000 and we've maintained that. I think it's a strong number compared to other areas of the city."

Some restaurants in the area have seen an influx of guests. Havana Central founder Jeremy Merrin told the Post: "We were full on Valentine's Day and I think most of our customers were tourists."

Other shops and eateries in the area that cater specifically to pre/post theatre crowds intend to remain closed until Broadway re-opens.