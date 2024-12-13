Times Square Church To Present Annual CHRISTMAS ON BROADWAY This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate the holiday season with Times Square Church at the Mark Hellinger Theatre for Christmas on Broadway, a spectacular event filled with music, drama, and inspiration.

This special presentation will take place over four performances: December 13 | 7:00 PM ET, December 14 | 12:00 PM ET, and December 15 | 10:00 AM & 1:00 PM ET.

Featuring TSC Worship's brand-new Christmas album, the renowned TSC Choir, an orchestra comprised of Broadway musicians-including Kelly Hall-Tompkins, Dr. Edward W. Hardy, and Daniel Khalikov-and an original play, this event beautifully captures the true meaning of Christmas. Bring your family, friends, and loved ones to experience this unforgettable celebration of joy and hope.

Admission is free, and no tickets are required. Join in person or online for this incredible event that will surely become a cherished holiday tradition. Come, let us gather together to rejoice in the birth of our Savior with music, storytelling, and worship.