Time is running out to get tickets for Time Is On Our Side by R. Eric Thomas!

Featuring Jordan Brown, Emily Dalton, Pauline Lamb, and Leo Delgado

Aug. 13, 2021  
Perisphere Theater presents Time Is On Our Side by R. Eric Thomas!

Catch the DMV premiere of this award-winning dramatic comedy by the best-selling author of Here For It, or How to Save Your Soul in America and long-running host of The Moth in DC and Philadelphia!

Featuring Jordan Brown, Emily Dalton, Pauline Lamb, and Leo Delgado

General admission seats from $16 to $32 on August 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, and 28

Pay-What-You-Can nights on August 12 and 16

At the Silver Spring Black Box Theatre, 8641 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Click HERE for tickets


