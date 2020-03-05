Tim Minchin Will Release His Debut Album This Year
Tim Minchin will release his debut album later this year!
According to Rolling Stone Australia, the composer, musician, and comedian has signed with BMG Records to release his first studio album.
"I've been writing songs for 35 years, and have never released a studio album. Too many distractions," Minchin said. "Signing with BMG has given me focus, and the confidence to aim for a record that isn't defined by anyone else's expectations. I'm loving the freedom, loving the process, and loving the team at BMG."
A release date or tracklist has yet to be announced for the album, but the first single, titled "Leaving LA," is set to be released on March 13th.
Read more on Rolling Stone Australia.
Tim Minchin has been celebrated globally for writing the music and lyrics for Matilda the Musical, which has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed musicals of the last 20 years, winning a record seven Olivier Awards, 13 Helpmann Awards and five Tony Awards. It continues to run in the West End and has already played in over 50 cities worldwide. He also wrote music and lyrics for the musical adaption of Groundhog Day, which after an acclaimed limited run at The Old Vic in London in 2016, debuted on Broadway in April 2017 and won the Olivier Award for Best Musical in 2017.
Meanwhile, Minchin has ruffled feathers in Australia with his ARIA-nominated charity single, Come Home Cardinal Pell and the Marriage Equality parody, I Still Call Australia Homophobic. His UWA Graduation speech has been watched by tens of millions of people worldwide.
