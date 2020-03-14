Tim Minchin Postpones Upcoming Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne, and Brisbane Shows
Tim Minchin has announced on Twitter that he is postponing his upcoming shows in Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne, and Brisbane.
"We've no real choice, I'm afraid," he said.
Minchin went on to say he is "Gutted for my audiences who have saved & traveled. And for my band & crew who lose work. And for the venues & promoter. And for myself, cos I HATE not delivering."
A reschedule date has yet to be announced.
We are hustling to reschedule. The ticket agency will be emailing on Monday to confirm the postponement, & though I don't know if we'll have new dates by then, pls know we are trying our hardest! Lots of love. Don't panic, wash ya hands, & don't take ya sniffle to your Gran's.- Tim Minchin (@timminchin) March 14, 2020
Tim Minchin has been celebrated globally for writing the music and lyrics for Matilda the Musical, which has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed musicals of the last 20 years, winning a record seven Olivier Awards, 13 Helpmann Awards and five Tony Awards. It continues to run in the West End and has already played in over 50 cities worldwide. He also wrote music and lyrics for the musical adaption of Groundhog Day, which after an acclaimed limited run at The Old Vic in London in 2016, debuted on Broadway in April 2017 and won the Olivier Award for Best Musical in 2017.
Meanwhile, Minchin has ruffled feathers in Australia with his ARIA-nominated charity single, Come Home Cardinal Pell and the Marriage Equality parody, I Still Call Australia Homophobic. His UWA Graduation speech has been watched by tens of millions of people worldwide.
