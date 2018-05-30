Tim Federle Signs On to Pen HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL TV Series

Variety has reported that novelist, screenwriter, and Broadway book writer, Tim Federle, has been enlisted to pen the upcoming High School Musical TV series, currently in the works for Disney's new streaming service.

Additional details for the upcoming series are being kept tightly under wraps. Casting to be announced at a later date.

Tim Federle is an award-winning writer whose works include the novels The Great American Whatever and Better Nate Than Ever, the global bestseller Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist, the animated motion picture "Ferdinand", and the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Tuck Everlasting, for which Tim co-wrote the script with Claudia Shear.

Tim has penned columns for the New York Times, been profiled in Atlantic Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, the New York Times, and CNN, and had his book appear as a clue on Jeopardy. A native of San Francisco who grew up in Pittsburgh, Tim now divides his time between New York City and the internet.

It's been over ten years since the Wildcats first crowded the halls of East High School, singing of a new start, the status quo, and of course, the big game. The first of three HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL movies debuted on January 20, 2006, quickly becoming the most successful Disney Channel Original Movie ever produced and has launched the careers of its stars including Zac Ephron and Vanessa Hudgens.

