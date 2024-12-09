Tilted Axes Will Perform at Make Music Winter NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For Make Music Winter NYC 2024, innovative new music group Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars, will return to The Hugh plaza at Citicorp Center with a new program, "Into the Middle," consisting of original music and solstice sounds. People will be asked to participate in this interactive sonic adventure. Follow us for details.

Tilted Axes: Into the Middle - Electric Guitars: Elisa Corona Aguilar, Gene Ardor, Angela Babin, Jessica Dankowitz, Patrick Grant (director), John Halo, Howie Kenty, Jim Lee, Dmitri Shapira - Electric Bass: Jeremy Nesse, Sarah Metivier - Keytar: Dean Olsher - Percussion: Vince Caiafa, Roxan Jurkevich, John Ferrari - Production Satellites: Leslie Stevens, Keith Steimel, Kevin Pfeiffer, Alex Lahoski - Choreography: Christopher Caines - Media Producer: Jocelyn Gonzales - Card design: Peppergreen Media

They will perform original music by Grant, Aguilar, Halo, Kenty, Metivier, Shapira, plus Monteverdi, Glass, and other sonic surprises TBA.

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars, led by composer and performer Patrick Grant, is an orchestra of guitarists who perform original, untethered music via portable mini-amps accompanied by percussionists. The project is informed by urban street band traditions, avant-garde theater and ancient music, and creates interactive spectacles that spark community conversation.