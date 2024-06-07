Tilted Axes To Perform STRAWBERRY MOON For Make Music New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A free performance of Tilted Axes: Strawberry Moon at MAKE MUSIC NEW YORK 2024 has been announced June 21st, 6pm to 7pm - Astor Place Plaza, NYC.

It's a musical landscape with sound coming from above and around the audience. This time the instruments are stationary but it's the speakers that will be mobile.

The event celebrates the first day of summer and the full strawberry moon.

Strawberry Moon is an atmospheric and ambient musical event created by members of Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars for Make Music New York 2024 in collaboration with Ultimate Ears. Situated in a base station on Astor Place Plaza, the artists send original live music and sonic treatments to Ultimate Ears' BOOM 3 speakers suspended above the plaza via helium balloons as well as others moving through space via a support team of performers.

Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech, is transforming the way people experience music together, with custom-fit earphones and a family of wireless speakers, all built on an award-winning legacy of industry-first audio innovation.

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is an ensemble created and led by composer Patrick Grant. The project takes on aspects of spectacle informed by the traditions of urban street bands, avant-garde theater, and ancient music. It takes music out into the world and seeks transformative situations meant to change the conversation.