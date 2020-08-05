Tilted Axes Premieres STRANGE CHANGES for International Strange Music Day

Strange Changes is part of a multi-platform meditation on the word "strange" and its many meanings.

On August 24, 2020, Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars will release a new music video in observance of International Strange Music Day. The new work, entitled "Strange Changes", is part of a multi-platform meditation on the word "strange" and its many meanings.

In what could easily be the strangest year on record for many of us, 2020 brings with it a number of challenges for us to confront as a society and individually. The idea of strangeness and the unfamiliar are obstacles for many people. What is the source of the fear that these people are experiencing? How have the roots of these fears manifested into centuries old systemic barriers that need to be removed?

On International Strange Music Day, Tilted Axes invites people to begin this work simply: to listen without prejudice, to seek first to understand.

Tilted Axes is an award-winning project of post-rock composer and performer Patrick Grant, which brings especially composed electric guitar music into public spaces. The group consists of 15-18 electric guitarists playing instrumental music through wearable mini-amps, accompanied by percussionists and other performers. Stylistically the ensemble covers a number of genres, centering on the nexus where rock, classical, and world music meet. Tilted Axes performs in public squares, museums, and festivals of all kinds. Recently the group has been creating free online content in response to the current crisis.

"For 'Strange Changes' the aim is to create something that relates to our shared moment and yet could be understood as a project by anyone anytime anywhere," says creator Grant. "We don't want to create another grid-style video. We're compiling images and video footage from our musicians and other artistic collaborators and building a narrative, visually and musically, that encompasses the personal experiences that we are all sharing in this strangest of times."

As in similar creations from Tilted Axes, expect a large complement of auxiliary material completing the "Strange Changes" picture: related music and mixes, visual art, interviews with project participants, and micro-productions popping up in social media.

Tilted Axes "Strange Changes" Artists (USA, Brazil, Germany) Aileen Bunch, Alex Lahoski, Angela Babin, Anthony Garone, Christoph Goetzen, Dan Cooper, Daniel Reyes Llinas, Frauke Wilhelm, Gael Grant, Gerard Smith, James La Croix, Jane Mabrysmith, Jason Goldstein, Jeff Adams, Jeremy Nesse, Jocelyn Gonzales, John Ferrari, Jon Clancy, Leslie Stevens, Marcelo Andrade, Michael Fisher, Michelle Zulli, Nomena Struß, Nora Elbayoumy, Patrick Grant, Sarah Metivier Schadt, Steve Ball, Sudeip Ghosh, Thiago Cury, Tony Twilight

Strange Music Day is a "holiday" created by Grant in 2000 as an internet meme. Ever since then, the concept has gained wide appeal and has grown internationally. Observance of Strange Music Day has been adopted by radio stations, summer schools, music festivals, and used as a platform to celebrate music, performance, and sonic innovation all over the world every August 24th.

For complete details about "Strange Changes", its August 24th International Strange Music Day release and related events, please follow Tilted Axes on Instagram, Facebook, or on its web site. #TiltedAxes #StrangeMusicDay #ISMD

"Strange Changes" is presented in partnership with the Festival Música Estranha (São Paulo), Make Weird Music, and with support from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts Adjunct Development Fund.

More iNFO: http://tiltedaxes.com/tiltedaxes.html

