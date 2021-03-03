Tilda Swinton, Kristin Scott Thomas, Vanessa Kirby and More Star in Audible's Virginia Woolf Collection

In celebration of International Women's Day 2021, Audible has released a new version of Virginia Woolf's iconic collection with an all-star cast.

The Virginia Woolf Collection stars Oscar winner Tilda Swinton; five-time BAFTA Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas; award-winning actress Jessie Buckley; BAFTA winning Vanessa Kirby; Adetomiwa Edun, Johnny Flynn; Juliet Stevenson, Andrea Riseborough, Tracy Ifeachor and Samuel Barnett.

Virginia Woolf changed everyone's thoughts about what writing could do. Get lost on the streets of London, 1922 and watch worlds collide in Mrs. Dalloway. Then join the Ramsays' sprawling family holidays of To The Lighthouse. After that, explore the early feminism of A Room Of One's Own and the poetic monologues of The Waves.

Produced by Audible's Grammy-award winning Audible Studios, The Virginia Woolf Collection includes four Virginia Woolf classics.

Mrs Dalloway (1925) - Performed by Kristin Scott Thomas

One day; two lives. Mrs Dalloway prepares for a party, whilst a First World War veteran treads the same streets. Follow 24 hours in the lives of two extraordinary people, each of them recovering from the First World War. A hostess and a soldier come together ... in the most unexpected of ways.

To The Lighthouse (1927) - Performed by Jessie Buckley

A family's summer holidays see them return to the Isle of Skye over days and years, sailing boats and enduring wars. As we follow the slow unfolding of the Ramsays' fortunes, both children and adults grow, love, lose. Listed as one of the best novels of the 20th century.

A Room Of One's Own (1929) - Performed by Tilda Swinton

Based on a series of lectures to women's colleges, this collection of essays first published in 1929 explores a female's need to have space to create, exist ... survive. A must-listen for anyone exploring the roots of feminism ¬- or simply what it is to be a woman. A provocative and pervasive listen that remains relevant to readers of any age.

A dreamscape novel that follows six characters united by a single friend. Set against a stunning English coastal landscape, the novel dares to be one of Woolf's most inventive narratives as it explores the journey from childhood to adulthood and beyond that - death, and all that we may learn.

