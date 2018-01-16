Tickets on Sale Tomorrow for MOULIN ROUGE in Boston

Come what may, tickets go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, January 17, 2018 for Moulin Rouge! The Musical's premiere in Boston! It will play the Emerson Colonial Theatre for just 36 performances from June 27, 2018 through August, 5, 2018. Reviving a great theatrical tradition, Boston's crown jewel reopens its doors this summer with the World Premiere engagement of the musical, based on the 2001 20th Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets exclusively before the general public beginning Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 9:59 a.m. Additionally, presale tickets are available to Audience Rewards® members from January 24, 2018 at 10 a.m. through January 26, 2018 at 9:59 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $55 and are available at EmersonColonialTheatre.com or by calling 866.616.0272.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) with a book by John Logan (Tony Award for Red) and choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), Moulin Rouge! The Musical, will play this limited engagement at the newly refurbished downtown venue (106 Boylston Street) prior to Broadway (dates to be announced).

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound) and Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design).

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago.

Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) is music supervisor, orchestrator and arranger and Matt Stine (Sweeney Todd) is music producer.

Casting, by casting directors Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel, will be announced soon.

Bill Damaschke is the executive producer. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Set in Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France at the turn of the century, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and mademoiselles, Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the fictional story of an ambitious, lovesick writer, Christian, and a dazzling, entrancing chanteuse, Satine.

Released by 20th Century Fox, "Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge!" premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

As previously announced, Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) - Stephen Lewin, CEO, North America; Kristin Caskey, Executive Vice President of Content and Creative, North America - the world's number one live-theatre company, has entered into a long-term lease agreement with Emerson College to operate the landmark venue.

www.EmersonColonialTheatre.com

www.MoulinRougeMusical.com





