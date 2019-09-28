Throwback: Watch Stephanie J. Block in THE WILL ROGERS FOLLIES in 1994
We're throwing it back, Block-style!
The Twitter account "Stephanie J. Block Doing Things" has posted a throwback video of Block as Ziegfeld's Favorite in The Will Rogers Follies in 1994 in Branson, MO.
Block retweeted the video to her own account, shouting out her "family" from the production. Watch it below!
25 years agooooooooo. Love my #WRFBranson Familya??i?? https://t.co/gOYnH1xCEr- Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) September 28, 2019
Stephanie J. Block most recently won her first Tony Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for her role of Star in THE CHER SHOW.
Stephanie also received the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2017 for her star turn as Trina in Lincoln Center Theatre's highly acclaimed revival of FALSETTOS. In 2013 she was recognised with both the Drama Desk and TONY Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Alice Nutting / Edwin DROOD in The Roundabout Theatre's production of THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD.
Other Broadway credits include Reno Sweeney in the 2011 TONY Award winning revival of ANYTHING GOES, 9 TO 5:THE MUSICAL playing the role of Judy Bernly for which she earned a Drama Desk nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. She created the roles of Grace O'Malley in THE PIRATE QUEEN and Liza Minnelli In THE BOY FROM OZ (opposite Hugh Jackman). Ms. Block is best known for her portrayal as Elphaba in the Broadway company of WICKED as well as originating the role in the First National Tour for which she won numerous awards including the prestigious Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical.
