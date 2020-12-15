Three NYC Institutions Unveil Official Downtown Experience Combination Ticket Package

This unique ticket package, powered by Hornblower Compass, is now available for purchase on each attraction's website and will retail for $74.99, representing almost 20 percent in overall savings.

"As New Yorkers seize the unique opportunity to explore their beloved city, we are proud to offer this single ticket package that brings together three iconic attractions in Lower Manhattan," said Delfin Ortiz, General Manager of One World Observatory. "We are thrilled to partner with Statue Cruises and the 9/11 Memorial & Museum on an offer that provides a great value."

The Official Downtown Experience includes:

· One reserve admission ticket for Statue Cruises, the official ferryboat service provider for the Statue of Liberty National Monument (grounds only) and Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration;

· One flex admission ticket to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, which serves as the country's principal institution for examining the events of September 11, 2001, documenting its impacts, and exploring their continuing significance;

· One flex admission ticket to One World Observatory, which is positioned at the top of One World Trade Center and provides guests with unique, panoramic views of New York City and the region beyond up to 45 miles.

"Hornblower's ticketing platform, Compass, is an innovative technology ticketing application we have been offering our customers through various brands under the Hornblower business umbrella -- we are thrilled to extend the platform with the launch of Official Downtown Experience," said Mike Burke, Chief Operating Officer of Concessions and Park Services for Hornblower Group. "Statue Cruises' partnership with One World Observatory and 9/11 Memorial & Museum will allow customers to experience the best of downtown Manhattan on a single ticket application, making a seamless and hassle-free experience for guests to visit these renowned New York City institutions."

"New York's history of resilience is a source of inspiration for the country and communities throughout the world, especially today," said Michael Frazier, Executive Vice President of External Affairs for the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. "We are thankful for a partnership uniting three world-class destinations and the opportunity to provide meaningful experiences and the space to reflect on our shared strength and endurance."

"Downtown New York stands as a reminder of what New York can overcome and accomplish," said Jessica Lappin, President of the Downtown Alliance. "We welcome visitors to return when they feel ready, and this package makes it easy for them to experience one of most important parts of our city and its unparalleled waterfront."

This exclusive ticket package is powered by Hornblower Compass, Hornblower's proprietary ticketing platform which uses peer to peer API technology allowing reservations to be written directly to each attraction, eliminating the need for guests to exchange vouchers at each ticket office. Compass integrates with One World Observatory and 9/11 Memorial & Museum ticketing systems using APIs behind-the-scenes to create the confirmed bookings and provide customers with QR & barcodes that can be directly scanned at the attractions for entry.

Dedicated to delivering a safe, healthy and enjoyable experience for all visitors and associates, all three entities are operating in strict adherence with guidance set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and in consultation with state and local health authorities. Additional information on their enhanced safety protocol can be found on each attraction's website.