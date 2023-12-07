This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 12/7/2023

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 12/7/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Power of Love

The Power of Love film production: Casting call for choreographers, ballerinas of diverse backgrounds club dancers, models and actresses/actors Auditions: Open Jar studio on December 12/19 ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Abingdon Theatre Company Virtual Festival Short Plays: Playwright Submissions

Abingdon Theatre Company continues to be committed to creating opportunities for all voices to be heard. With this in mind, they are seeking submissions for their fourth annual Virtual Festival of Short Plays, a virtual festival shedding light on stories by people of color. **Submissions open Monday, December 4th, 2023 and will continue through Monday, January 8th, 2024. **Submissions should be no longer than 40 pages and written by BIPOC individuals. Please send all scripts to Kate Bell... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Lighting Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Lighting Designer for its upcoming spring dance production of Body Language. General Show Information - All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus located in Chicago’s south suburbs. - Performance dates: Thursday, March 28th and Saturday, March 30th. - More about the show: https://www.govst.edu/GSUDanceBODYLANGUAGE/ Lighting Designer Responsibilities - Design the lighting for TAPS’s da... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Costume Designer for its upcoming spring dance production of Body Language. General Show Information - All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus located in Chicago’s south suburbs. - Performance dates: Thursday, March 28th and Saturday, March 30th. - More about the show: https://www.govst.edu/GSUDanceBODYLANGUAGE/ Costume Designer Responsibilities - Design costumes for TAPS’s dance pr... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Prop Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Props Coordinator for its upcoming spring production of The Exonerated.

General Show Information:

- Auditions will occur on February 12th –15th with rehearsals starting on Saturday, February 17th.

- All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus located in Chicago’s south suburbs.

- Performance dates: April 4th – 7... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Audio Supervisor

Audio Supervisor Join our community and experience Emerson College! The Audio Supervisor is responsible for overseeing and directing the Audio Department for the Office of the Arts in the managing of the on-site, backstage operations of the theater performances and production support facilities of the Office of the Arts (OA). They are responsible for developing and executing strategies to support the artistic and technical needs of all clients, outside, internal, and student. They facilit... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Lighting Supervisor

Assistant Lighting Supervisor Join our community and experience Emerson College! The Assistant Lighting Supervisor position reports to the Lighting Supervisor and will provide support in conducting the day-to-day operations of the Lighting and Projections Department of the Office of the Arts. This position will help ensure superior production values, safety, and smooth technical operations in all Office of the Arts venues and will serve as the Technical Supervisor on Duty. This role will ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Summer Seasonal Staff Positions (Various Available)

The Glimmerglass Festival is now accepting applications for our Summer Seasonal Staff! Seasonal Staff positions include any position supervised by a Department Manager that does not qualify as an Apprentice (Assistant Managers, Artisans, Staff, etc.). These positions typically are filled by individuals who have experience in the professional world and are comfortable working at the pace that a rigorous Repertory Summerstock demands. Positions are available in various Departments including (but ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: “Our Turn Now: A Medley of Dream Roles” at Don't Tell Mama

We are looking to cast performers local to the NYC area in a fundraising cabaret, which will fund future projects and shows! Please submit a performance reel AND/OR a 32-bar cut of a Musical Theatre Song. Auditions are due on January 7th. The show will take place on March 8th, 2024 at 7:00 pm. There will be a minimal rehearsal process: One Zoom rehearsal and a 30-minute soundcheck on the day of the show. This is an unpaid gig. PLEASE SUBMIT VIA THE GOOGLE FORM ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: COLUMBIA DIRECTING THESIS SEEKING NON-UNION ACTORS - PHAEDRA'S LOVE (DEADLINE: 12.08.23)

CASTING NOTICE PHAEDRA’S LOVE Written by Sarah Kane Directed by Danica Selem Dramaturgy by Siting Yang Line Produced by Ruby Wang SYNOPSIS Phaedra's Love is Sarah Kane’s modern adaptation of Seneca's Phaedra. The play explores the brutal nature of love, familial and social relations, nihilism and belief through a fatal affair between a queen and her stepson. Phaedra falls in love with her stepson Hippolytus. While her husband Theseus is away she makes a move, against her ... (more)

Internships - Creative: DEADLINE EXTENDED!! Calling All Creative People for MDD's Global Dance Circle for Social Change Part 7

Mark DeGarmo Dance is seeking 10-second long video submissions from anyone (artists of any discipline, non-artists, dancers or non-dancers) who wants to move and share their expression! All submissions will be compiled into one final Global Dance Circle video and shared on social media! Our 8th Global Dance Circle video will be shared on December 21st (the winter solstice) with the theme: “Celebration.” Professional and recreational dancers are all invited to submit a clip. To be included in... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager for MEDEA THE MUSICAL

Stage Manager will schedule and run all rehearsals; communicate the director’s wishes to designers and other people working on the production; coordinate the work of stage crew and venue contacts; run lights and sound for the show as well as call cues for all other performance crew; call actors entrances during the performance; oversee the entire show each time it is performed, assist in collection and construction of props; assist in transportation of props and costumes to and from the venue; ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Production Manager

We are looking for a highly efficient and technically skilled Production Manager. The Production Manager will manage 3-4 tours per year, and must have excellent communication skills. The PM is responsible for realizing the vision of the creative team including the Executive Producer, Director, Choreographer, and Designers. The PM hires, manages, and oversees all production staff and production elements for assigned tours. The PM must maintain a high level of artistic integrity while meeting t... (more)

Internships - Creative: Summer Technical Theater Internships

The Naples Players is searching for motivated, confident, and creative theatre artists for our Summer Internship Program. Interns will work closely with the professional full-time staff members in mounting the summer 2024 season. Qualified interns may also have the opportunity to assistant or fully design scenic, costumes, lighting, sound, or props for TNP's educational theater program. Summer 2024 Shows are: The Producers and The Lightning Thief The Naples Players is currently undergoing... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Power of Love Production

Ballet Dancers needed to perform in a show/film production Audition tunes: Casta Diva” Un Bel Di Vedremo “ “Ballerina Girl” & Shine Bright like a Diamond (instrumental) Also club danders, and actress/actors needed . Open Jar Studio 1601 Broadway 11th floor (212)582-1417 on December 12, 19th ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: VP of Marketing

VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING REPORTS TO: President/CEO FLSA: Full-Time, Exempt PAY: $125,000 - $150,000 LOCATION: On-Site 100% Palm Desert, CA JOB SUMMARY The McCallum Theatre is seeking a talented and highly motivated Vice President of Marketing to join our team. The Vice President of Marketing will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing comprehensive marketing strategies to promote our diverse range of performing arts events, educational programs, and community initiatives. Your focus ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate and Donor Relations Concierge

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre company located in the heart of the Berkshires (MA), seeks a highly-organized and detail-oriented Development Associate and Donor Relations Concierge to play a pivotal role with our fundraising and donor engagement team in Pittsfield, MA. This position requires proficiency with our CRM / database, Tessitura, with a focus on gift entry, acknowledgement processing, and fostering positive relationships with our donors. The Associate w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

Job Title: Production Manager Department: Production Reports To: Producing Director FLSA Status: Salary, Exempt Summary: The Production Manager oversees five-six fully produced musicals on the Mainstage and two-four Children’s Theatre productions annually. They report directly to the Producing Director and work closely with the Executive Artistic Director, Technical Director, and Company Management. With assistance from the Associate Production Manager, the Production Manager is responsib... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Director of Marketing

Summary Barrington Stage Company is a vibrant hub devoted to pushing the boundaries of theater and fostering solid connections within our diverse communities. We firmly believe that theater should be inclusive for all and that the fusion of art and activism is powerful. Our unwavering commitment is to foster artistic innovation in collaboration with The Berkshires and abroad. We seek a skilled Associate Director of Marketing to curate, design, and refine marketing materials that... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: AEA Stage Manager

We're hiring for an AEA Stage Manager for our 2024 World Premiere Musical, SIGN MY NAME TO FREEDOM. $600/week for 10 weeks in San Francisco. Key Dates: Rehearsals begin Feb 12 Show opens Mar 29 Show closes Apr 13 + Additional Production Meetings Email christine@sfbatco.org with a resume for more details. Learn more about the show at sfbatco.org/smnrtf Book by Michael Gene Sullivan Directed by Elizabeth Carter Music Direction by Angie Doctor Choreography by laura elaine ellis ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director - The Repertory Theatre at St. Louis

The Augustin Family Artistic Director (Artistic Director) of The Rep will be an exceptional artist and leader with significant experience in similar roles. They will plan and implement The Rep’s vision for the future, securing its artistic and financial health in partnership with the Managing Director and reporting to and working in concert with the Board of Directors. While building on existing relationships and creating new ones, the Artistic Director will develop and maintain programs to inc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Performing Arts

Organizational Information ­­­Safe Harbors of the Hudson (www.safe-harbors.org) is an innovative and dynamic arts and housing non-profit located in the City of Newburgh, New York, serving Newburgh and the Hudson Valley. With the mission of Transforming Lives and Building Community through Housing and the Arts, Safe Harbors is committed to playing a key role in Newburgh’s revitalization. The organization owns and operates The Cornerstone Residence, affordable, supportive housing for 128 adult... (more)