Now Hiring: Company Manager, Social Media and Communications Associate, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Content Manager

DIGITAL CONTENT MANAGER Department: Marketing, Creative Media Group Supervisor: Director of Marketing & Communications Employment Type: Full-Time, Exempt Caramoor Center for Music & Arts is currently seeking qualified candidates for the role of Digital Content Manager with an anticipated start date of February 2022. ABOUT CARAMOOR Our mission is to enrich the lives of audiences through innovative and diverse musical performances of the highest quality; mentor young... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Always...Patsy Cline

Williams Street Rep will be opening video submissions for Always...Patsy Cline with a deadline of January 16th, 2021 at 11:59 PM. Understudy roles are available. Rehearsals & Performances will be in-person at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake. Submissions are to be sent to: casting@wsrep.com - please provide your name in the subject line. Submissions should include a slate of their name & materials they will be performing. Submissions are to be in .mp4 or .mov format. Su... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Stage Manager

SUMMARY The Assistant Stage Manager, a contracted, 1099 employee, under the guidance of the Production Stage Manager, will assist with the documentation, preparation, and running of all rehearsals and performances for the upcoming production of Cabaret. They will also maintain a working score for assigned production, and other duties related to stage management as assigned. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES • Perform those duties that are industry standard for the position. • Run rehearsals if... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Social Media and Communications Associate

The Social Media and Communications Associate is an extremely creative storyteller who will use that skill to advance every facet of the Communications and Marketing department. This position has a lead role in the creation, implementation, and maintenance of Paper Mill Playhouse's social media platforms and will also provide additional support to the Communications and Marketing department. Read the full job description and information on how to apply at: https://papermill.org/about-us/employm... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

Paper Mill Playhouse is looking for a strategic thinker to fill the Marketing Manager role to collaborate, plan, and oversee the scheduling and implementation of all elements of Paper Mill Playhouse marketing initiatives, including advertising, social media, and collateral material and website content updates. Applicants should have 3+ years of relevant experience in theater marketing and communications. Read the full job description and information on how to apply at: https://papermill.org/abo... (more)

Internships - Creative: Company Management Apprentice

Asolo Reppertoyr Theatre Sarasota, FL Seasonal/ Stipend Please apply to : https://asolorep.wufoo.com/forms/w17ezr291gkx2qf/ DESCRIPTION: The Company Management Apprentice is a key member of the Artistic Administration team under the primary supervision of the Company Manager. Over the course of a season, this position offers exposure to the company management and administrative operations of a major regional theatre with a focus on artist hospitality. Duties may include: ● Coordi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Production and Facilities Manager

The Production and Facilities Manager will report to the Managing Director and the Artistic Director during the Summer Assembly season. He/She/They will be responsible for: Leading the production management team at CTC. The PFM has in season responsibilities that include: Overseeing the CTC production and rehearsal calendars, leading all production meetings, scheduling in conjunction with the Stage Management teams all production needs, overseeing the collaboration of all of the shops, main... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Technical Director

Position Description NYU's New Studio on Broadway (NSB) is looking for an experienced and collaborative Technical Director to supervise the necessary technical elements for our academic year productions. This position would report to the Production Manager of the studio and interacts regularly with NSB's Production Manager as well as the admin team and each show's creative team. Hours per week for this position will vary based on production demand, with an average of 20 hours per week and... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Guest Experience Manager

Department: House Management Available: January 2022 Position Summary: The Metropolitan Opera is a vibrant home for the most creative and talented singers, conductors, composers, musicians, stage directors, designers, visual artists, choreographers, and dancers from around the world. The role of the Guest Experience Manger is a full-time position, based on the events scheduled in the opera house as well as preparatory work pre and post events. The Guest Experience Manager will have varyi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music Director - Mamma Mia!

Music Director - Mamma Mia! The Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College is currently seeking a Music Director for their upcoming production of Mamma Mia! (June 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26). The stipend for this position is $750 Auditions will take place in February with rehearsals beginning in March. The rehearsal schedule will be based on production staff and performer availability, with music rehearsals as the priority at the beginning of the rehearsal process. this is a tracked production... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Event Services Supervisor at the Coppell Arts Center

The Coppell Arts Center is the next great addition to the City of Coppell. The Arts Center is a gathering place for those looking to connect and enrich their lives through culture and entertainment. It is a place for memorable experiences that exceed expectations and are within easy reach. The Event Services Supervisor would be joining a creative team environment with a passion to serve our community by executing private rentals program for the center. To Learn more please visit our website... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Public Works

JOB TITLE: Associate Director of Public Works DEPARTMENT: Public Works REPORTS TO: Director of Public Works PREPARED DATE: December 10, 2021 CLASSIFICATION: FLSA: Salaried, Exempt SALARY: $55,000 - $65,000 MISSION STATEMENT: The mission of DTC is to engage, entertain and inspire our diverse community by creating experiences that stimulate new ways of thinking and living. We will do this by consistently producing plays, educational programs, and other initiatives that are of the hig... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Representative

AUDIENCE SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE Position Summary Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking AUDIENCE SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE for productions beginning in January 2022. Audience Services Representatives are responsible for creating a welcoming environment at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Reporting to the House Manager, Audience Services Representatives are an integral part of introducing the culture of Signature Theatre to the company's Season Membe... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

HOUSE MANAGER Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking House Managers for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened The Pershing Square Signature Ce... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Production/Stage Manager

Nazareth College, an independent, comprehensive institution with 2300 undergraduate and 700 graduate students, prepares its graduates to serve local and global communities through a wide range of liberal arts and professional programs. Nazareth seeks to hire faculty and staff with a demonstrated commitment to teaching excellence, student success, and civic engagement, and an understanding of the educational benefits and importance of diversity, equity and inclusion as articulated in our Diversit... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticket Services Representative

TICKET SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE Position Summary Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off‐Broadway theatres is seeking a TICKET SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE. Ticket Services Representative is a part‐time position and reports to the Ticket Services Manager and Assistant Ticket Services Manager. The position is part of a team that represents the call center, concierge, and downstairs box office in the multi‐venue facility. At this time, this position will be working remotely and in person... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing & Ticketing Supervisor, at the Coppell Arts Center

The Coppell Arts Center is the next great addition to the City of Coppell. The Arts Center is a gathering place for those looking to connect and enrich their lives through culture and entertainment. It is a place for memorable experiences that exceed expectations and are within easy reach. The Marketing & Ticketing Supervisor would be joining a creative team environment with a passion to serve our community by creating & implementing branding & marketing programs for the center. To Learn mo... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Dance Church Teacher

Dance Church Teacher at Dance Church Los Angeles, New York City December 2021 Dance Church (no religious affiliation) has been bringing people together through the joy and release of dance since 2010. Our classes are one part fitness, one part performance, and one part dance party. Hundreds of thousands of people have attended in person pop-up classes around the world or on the internet at go.dancechurch.com. Dance Church is designed for people of all shapes and sizes, backgrounds, and... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

COMPANY MANAGER Position Summary Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off‐Broadway theatres is seeking a Company Manager for their upcoming productions of CONFEDERATES and A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD. The Company Manager will report to the General Management department. CONFEDERATES begins rehearsals January 15, 2022 and A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD begins rehearsals March 11, 2022. Candidates should have availability through mid‐June 2022. About Signature Founded in 1991... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Director

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR - SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a TECHNICAL DIRECTOR to join the production team. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing afford... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Live Event Production Manager

Hughie's Event Production Services is looking for an experienced Live Event Production Manager for our Cleveland office whose attitude, skills, and work ethic will embody our mission "to use our deep industry experience, innovative creativity, and cutting edge equipment to create memorable live events that help our clients deliver on their goals." Our production managers are sharp, organized, and friendly professionals who work with our sales, technical, operations, warehouse, and accounting sta... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Head of Automation and Safety at the Guthrie Theater

Reports to: Technical Director Compensation: $58,500 - $73,200 annually plus benefits THE POSITION The Head of Automation and Safety oversees the scenic automation systems, rigging systems, fall protection systems and scene shop health and safety policies at the Guthrie Theater. This position works with the Technical Director and the Associate Technical Director on the approach, research and technical design required for the installation and maintenance of these systems. In addition, the ... (more)