This Week's Classifieds- Jobs in Company Management, Sales and More

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/28/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education and Outreach Manager

Theatre Aquarius, one of Canada’s leading professional non-profit theatres, is searching for an Education and Outreach Manager to manage the creation, development, ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager (Kiser Theater)

Title: Company Manager (Kiser Theater) Classification: Full-Time, Exempt, Seasonal Pay Rate: $1,200 per week Reports to: Associate General Manager Department: General Management Location: New York, New York (onsite) About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off-Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and prese... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Sales and Outreach Manager, Wilson Center

This position focuses on group sales, mobile and satellite box office operations. It directly oversees the daily operations of the Center's box office, and supports the Director of Ticketing in administrative operations for the box office. The Wilson Center is located on the beautiful downtown Wilmington campus of Cape Fear Community College. It is a state-of-the-art Performing Arts Center, and the Cape Fear Region's destination for national tours of Broadway, iconic musicians, celebrated com... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Sales and Outreach Manager

This position is a sales and administrative professional, focusing on bolstering sales and managing the daily operations of the box office. DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS: This position focuses on group sales, mobile and satellite box office operations, directly oversees the daily operations of the box office and supports the Director of Ticketing in administrative operations for the Center’s box office. SUPERVISION RECEIVED AND EXERCISED Receives direct supervision from the Directo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Business Manager

Signature Theatre, Arlington, Virginia’s Tony Award®-Winning Regional Theatre, seeks an Assistant Business Manager. The Assistant Business Manager will be a highly detail-oriented individual to manage accounting transactions, administer payroll and other HR activities, oversee office management & assist the Director of Finance & Administration with reporting, reconciliation & management of a $13 million operating budget. This position is based at Signature Theatre’s administrative offices in Arl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tessitura Database Manager

The Tessitura Database Manager is a key member of the Marketing and Development Departments that provides essential support for all Dallas Theater Center departments in their use of Tessitura. This position supports DTC’s in-house Box Office, Marketing Department, Development Department and Finance Department in their collection, use and analysis of customer data. The focus for the Tessitura Manager is to work with various administrative teams to provide and update information necessary ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part Time House Manager

We seek a part-time House Manager to work approximately 6-12 hours per week, 25-27 weeks per year. Hours are primarily on nights, and weekends. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated with excellent leadership and verbal communication skills and the ability to work efficiently under pressure. Friendly disposition and an ability to make guests feel welcome is essential to the job. Additional hours may be available to applicants who are interested in cross-training in other front of house posi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Call for the selection of a new Artistic Director for the National Ballet of Portugal (Companhia Nacional de Bailado)

OPART, E.P.E. announces the international open call for the selection of a new Artistic Director for the National Ballet of Portugal (Companhia Nacional de Bailado) taking into account the end of the current Artistic Director's mandate on 31 August this year. The deadline for submitting applications begins today, 22 March, and ends on 22 April 2024. The mandate of the new Artistic Director will last four years and can be renewed twice for equal periods. The competition jury is chaired... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Audience Experience Manager

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Senior Audience Experience Manager. This full-time benefits-eligible position requires someone who has the vision and leadership skills to manage a successful audience experience team, inclusive of the Ticket Office and Front of House, who is knowledgeable about creating an inclusive customer service experience, and who has the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist organization and assist in disma... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Theatre Fellowship Program

Children’s Theatre Company is proud to announce our theatre fellowship opportunities for the 2024-2025 season. The purpose of our fellowship program is to create opportunities for early career theatre administrators with a priority on those whose lived experience is underrepresented in the theatre field. This season long, full-time, paid fellowship program strives to address economic and institutional barriers to careers in theatre. CTC is committed to a future where our theatre is a home for... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Generation Now Fellowship

The Generation Now cohort of theatres, Penumbra Theatre, Ma-Yi Theatre, Latino Theater Company, Native Voices at the Autry and Children’s Theatre Company are proud to announce the Generation Now Administrative Fellowship opportunity. This is a 12-month fellowship starting in July 2024 and working through the 2024-2025 season. The purpose of this fellowship is to support the Generation Now collaborative partnership between the five professional theatres. The goal of this partnership is to co-c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter/Draftsperson

Minneapolis and the Twin Cities area has a thriving and vibrant arts scene. The Twin Cities metro area is one of the largest theatre markets in the country, with over 150 theatres. Minnesota year in and year out ranks near the top nationwide in federal and state arts funding and has a strong history of private arts philanthropy. The Twin Cities area is the second largest economic center in the Midwest and is annually ranked as a top area in terms of quality of life. It is home to several ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Program Manager – National Centre for New Musicals (NCNM)

Theatre Aquarius, one of Canada’s leading professional non-profit theatres, is searching for an experienced Program Manager for the National Centre for New Musicals (NCNM... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) seeks an inspiring, collaborative, and engaging Artistic Director to help guide its next chapter. A leader whose passions include artistic excellence, openness to new people and ideas, and a strong desire to connect with and serve ASF’s many communities will help this important organization continue to thrive. This position reports directly to the Board of Directors and serves as the company’s co-leader, working in close collaboration with the Executive Dire... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Substitute Magic Assistant (Off Broadway)

Substitute Magic Assistant (Off Broadway) Stalker, an innovative 90-minute magic show by Swedish duo Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung, directed by Eurovision mastermind Edward Af Sillén is premiering Off-Broadway this Spring at New World Stages. Fast-paced street magic, physical mentalism, and social hacking combine with live cameras and audience participation to lead to a climactic plot twist that you’ll never see coming. The Production is seeking a Substitute Magic Assistants to fill in a... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Electrician

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking ELECTRICIANS to be added to our work roster in Miami. Please Note: Applicants who possess leadership skills will also be considered for higher-level positions (Head Electrician/Crew Head) during the interview process. Job Requirements • All candidates should possess electrician skills and have work experience as an entertainment electrician • Experience with low-voltage and LED... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Administrative Assistant. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Director at Valley Youth Theatre

Valley Youth Theatre seeks an experienced Costume Director. Ideal Candidate: Must be detail-oriented and remain focused in a fast-paced working environment with some non-traditional hours. This strategic position is responsible for the coordination of all costumes in Valley Youth Theatre’s season, with some design opportunities, while developing and maintaining a cognitive and cohesive shop staff. Job Duties/Expectations include (but are not limited to): • Supervise entire shop staff inc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director - New York Stage And Film

NYSAF seeks an Artistic Director to navigate our next chapter, emphasizing our commitment to nurturing artists and their groundbreaking stories for theater, film and television. This leadership role is pivotal in upholding NYSAF’s mission and foundational principles of supporting new stories in process, uplifting compelling artistic voices, making space for questions and bold creative exploration, and activating a communal environment in which artistic rigor, learning, and dialogue may thrive. W... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing & Social Media Coordinator

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut is an award-winning nonprofit 501(c)(3) professional theatre located in Ridgefield, CT. We present limited engagement runs of well-known musicals, as well as world-premiere productions by the next generation of writers and composers. We’re looking for an organized project coordinator with good design sensibilities and great interpersonal communications skills. You are a self starter who takes pride in the work created. While you needn’t be a graphi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant to the Artistic Director

ANTICIPATED START: April 1, 2024 TERM Open Ended ACT of Connecticut (a not-for-profit professional regional theater located in Ridgefield, CT), is seeking an Executive Assistant to the Artistic Director. Ideal candidate will be a proactive, forward thinking self-starter who enjoys working in a dynamic, creative and changing environment. Duties may include (but not be limited to): -Maintain, organize and communicate clearly, Artistic Director’s schedule and calendar. -Type emails for... (more)