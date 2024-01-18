This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 1/18/2024

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/18/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Creative: In-House Designer

About TDF Costume Collection Rental Program The TDF Costume Collection is a program of TDF, a not-for-profit service organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. In operation for over 50 years, the TDF Costume Collection offers costume rentals to theatre, film, television, opera, dance and educational institutions nationwide. Currently housing an inventory of more than 100,000 costumes and accessories, the TDF Costume Collection is located in the histor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Assistant

Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time Development Assistant to join its development department during a time of significant growth and excitement in the organization’s 32-year history. This individual will play a critical role in supporting all development functions and will have the opportunity to gain skills within the organization’s growing fundraising department. REPORTING RELATIONSHIPS The Development Assistant reports to the Director of Development and works in close support of... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager

NETworks Presentations is looking for a highly efficient and technically skilled Production Manager. The Production Manager will manage 3-4 tours per year, and must have excellent communication skills. The PM is responsible for realizing the vision of the creative team including the Executive Producer, Director, Choreographer, and Designers. The PM hires, manages, and oversees all production staff and production elements for assigned tours. The PM must maintain a high level of artistic integr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Office Manager/Bookkeeper

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS OFFICE MANAGER/BOOKKEEPER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Office Manager/Bookkeeper. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, prof... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Facilities Manager

FACILITIES MANAGER-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Facilities Manager for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Sig... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Director

The Old Globe seeks Costume Director candidates to lead the Costume department in support of The Old Globe’s 15 show season. The Old Globe is known for the high-quality work done in all shops, and particularly for its excellence in costuming. Productions range from period Shakespeare to Broadway-bound musicals. The Costume Director will lead a shop of 15 to 50 full-time and seasonal employees in all areas of costume construction, wigs and makeup, crafts, and wardrobe support. Responsibilities ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Summer 2024 Season Design and Technical Positions

Crossroads Repertory Theater is seeking technicians/crew for the 2024 Summer Seasons! All positions are PAID. Crossroads Repertory Theatre, also known as Crossroads Rep, is a professional summer theater repertory company located in Terre Haute, Indiana. Crossroads Rep produces both classic and new plays and musicals, as well as educational programs and staged readings. With a respected fifty-year history, Crossroads Rep is a vital presence in the Wabash Valley and continues to serve an imp... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Summer 2024 Season Design and Technical Positions

Crossroads Repertory Theater is seeking designers for the 2024 Summer Seasons! All positions are PAID. Crossroads Repertory Theatre, also known as Crossroads Rep, is a professional summer theater repertory company located in Terre Haute, Indiana. Crossroads Rep produces both classic and new plays and musicals, as well as educational programs and staged readings. With a respected fifty-year history, Crossroads Rep is a vital presence in the Wabash Valley and continues to serve an important ro... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Summer 2024 Season Auditions

Crossroads Repertory Theater is seeking performers for all roles for the 2024 Summer Seasons! All positions are PAID. Crossroads Repertory Theatre, also known as Crossroads Rep, is a professional summer theater repertory company located in Terre Haute, Indiana. Crossroads Rep produces both classic and new plays and musicals, as well as educational programs and staged readings. With a respected fifty-year history, Crossroads Rep is a vital presence in the Wabash Valley and continues to serve ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

The Organization: Building on the foundation of seven historic theaters, The New 42nd Street (New 42) is a leading performing arts nonprofit whose mission is to make extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone’s life from the earliest years onward. Led by President & CEO, Russell Granet, New 42 engages a wide diversity of New York City youth, artists, educators, and audiences through the New Victory Theater’s stage presentations from around the world, award-winning education and yout... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Costume Shop Overhire &Wardrobe Runcrew

Position: Costume Shop Overhire-

Draper, First Hand, Stitchers, Wigs/Makeup, & Wardrobe Crew

Reports to: Costume Shop Manager

Type of Employment: Independent Contractor- show by show projects

FLSA Status: Exempt from Overtime

Position Summary:

American Stage seeks the following Overhire Costume Shop positions for the upco... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Audition to Step Around the World

The 2024-2025 season auditions will be held May 18 – 19 in Washington, DC at Dance Loft – 4618 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20011. Applications for our 2024 – 2025 season will be accepted year-round through the Dancer Audition Form at stepafrika.org/opportunities/. Accomplished performers in Stepping, Tap, West African, Modern, and Hip-Hop, and those with strengths as actors, drummers, and singers are encouraged to audition. If you have any questions or concerns, email our Com... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Director or Director/Choreographer for 'Godspell' (2012 Revised Version)

Director or Director/Choreographer for ‘Godspell’ (2012 Revised Version) Performances: May 3 – 5, 2024 at Morgan Park Academy’s Baer Theater, 2153 W. 111th Street, Chicago Instructions to Apply: To apply, send letter of interest and resume to btgpres@gmail.com by January 14, 2024. Selected applicants will be scheduled for a personal interview. Pay Rate/Range*: $1,100 for Director (+ for Director/Choreographer) Organization Contact Name: Wayne Wendell, President Organization Email Co... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: ACTORS CENTER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

This is a contractual paid position with the Actors Center. With an annual operating budget of approximately $100,000, the Actors’ Center enables actors to pursue their personal goals of excellence and connects DC-area actors to the resources they need for success by offering programming, seminars and networking events designed to develop, hone and showcase their skills. The Executive Director is responsible for overseeing the administration, programs, and strategic planning of the Actors’ ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Head Sound Technician

The Old Globe seeks a highly skilled and experienced theatrical sound engineer to fill its open Head Sound Technician position in the outdoor Festival Theatre. The Lowell Davis Festival Theatre operates seasonally from early summer into early Fall. The Head Sound Technician is responsible for: the installation, operation, and maintenance of sound equipment; supervising technicians and running crews; and the documentation of show and theatre information. The position requires several years ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: INDIVIDUAL GIVING OFFICER

Responsible for soliciting and securing major gifts from individual donors, including unrestricted annual gifts, designated gifts for specific projects and programs, campaign gifts, and planned gifts by managing a portfolio of approximately 150 high profile, high-capacity donors. This position will be responsible for identifying, qualifying, cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding donor prospects and closing annual major gifts, special gifts, campaign gifts, and planned gifts. This position wil... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Community Engagement Coordinator

The Wilma Theater is seeking a passionate and dedicated Community Engagement Coordinator for its production of "The Good Person of Setzuan" directed by Justin Jain. The Position reports to Artistic Director, Morgan Green. This unique role focuses on engaging with the AAPI community and fostering meaningful connections in the greater Philadelphia area, culminating in audience engagement event(s) at the theater. The Community Engagement Coordinator will play a pivotal role in ensuring t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Mean Girls Bus & Truck National Tour - Company Manager

Mean Girls Touring LLC is seeking an immediate replacement Company Manager to join the currently running Bus & Truck Tour of Mean Girls. The Company Manager is responsible for the oversight of the tour, including overseeing the tour management team, the overall day-to-day operations of the tour, financial health and reporting, and personnel management. Theatrical touring experience is required. To apply, visit www.networkstours.com/job/mean-girls-company-manager/... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Seeking a new Executive Producer for The Justice Theater Project

Applications are due via email by January 15, 2024 Executive Producer: Full Time Position Job Title: Executive Producer, The Justice Theater Project, Raleigh, North Carolina Summary: The Justice Theater Project, founded in 2004 as a 501(C)(3) social justice organization in Raleigh, NC, seeks an Executive Producer. The Justice Theater Project produces five to six shows annually and two children’s summer theater camps (one each in Raleigh and Durham). The Justice Theater Project has a lon... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Archivist

Barrington Stage Company (BSC) is seeking an Archivist to join our Artistic team and to oversee our June M. Guertin Archives, founded in 2019. BSC is a not-for-profit professional theatre company in the Berkshires with a three-fold mission: to produce top notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs. Barrington Stage is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment. All qualified app... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: 2024/25 SEASON PROFESSIONAL APPRENTICE PROGRAM

Lantern Theater Company is now accepting applications for our 2024/25 Season Professional Apprentice Program, which provides in-depth and hands-on training in all aspects of theater operations and management. The program includes rotations in artistic, administrative, and technical functions, including box office, house management, run crew, stage management, technical production, and theater building maintenance. Ours is not an acting apprentice program, but theater artists with performance ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing/Graphics Assistant - Goodspeed Musicals

Job Title: Marketing/Graphics Assistant Reports to: Director of Marketing Department: Marketing FLSA Classification: Full-Time, Exempt Wage/Compensation Range: $18.00-$18.75 per hour with insurance, paid time off, and paid holidays provided Our goal is to be a diverse workforce that is representative, at all job levels, of the community we serve. Goodspeed Musicals is committed to creating an equitable, inclusive, and accessible workplace environment, and is proud to be an Equal Opport... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Sound Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured re... (more)