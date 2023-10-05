Now Hiring: Company Manager, Wardrobe Supervisor, & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 10/5/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager-Seasonal

COMPANY MANAGER -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Company Manager for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Director Paige Evans and Executive Dir... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Staff Production Manager

Tinc Productions seeks a candidate to fill a staff Production Manager position. The right candidate will have a strong background in commercial and/or regional production management, as well as exceptional written and verbal communication skills. Duties The Production Manager is responsible for logistical planning, including labor and trucking, as well as coordination between departments. The PM will maintain the production calendar, scheduling, and detail budgets. In addition, the PM w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CARPENTER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which excee... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Supervisor – The Night of the Iguana

Following a successful pre-recorded virtual reading, and two virtual benefit presentations for The Actors Fund, La Femme Theatre Productions is mounting an Off-Broadway production of Tennessee Williams’s The Night of the Iguana on the Irene Diamond Stage, the premier venue of the Signature Center. The Production is accepting application submissions for the Wardrobe Supervisor Position. Performances run Wednesday through Sunday, alternating between 5 and 6 shows per week. Key Dates: Wardro... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Light Board Operator – The Night of the Iguana

Following a successful pre-recorded virtual reading, and two virtual benefit presentations for The Actors Fund, La Femme Theatre Productions is mounting an Off-Broadway production of Tennessee Williams’s The Night of the Iguana on the Irene Diamond Stage, the premier venue of the Signature Center. The Production is accepting application submissions for Light Board Operator. Performances run Wednesday through Sunday, alternating between 5 and 6 shows per week. Key Dates: Tech: December 5 -... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Theatrical Dresser – The Night of the Iguana

Following a successful pre-recorded virtual reading, and two virtual benefit presentations for The Actors Fund, La Femme Theatre Productions is mounting an Off-Broadway production of Tennessee Williams’s The Night of the Iguana on the Irene Diamond Stage, the premier venue of the Signature Center. The Production is accepting application submissions for Theatrical Dresser. Performances run Wednesday through Sunday, alternating between 5 and 6 shows per week. Key Dates: Wardrobe Load In: No... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Deck Carpenter / Crew Chief – The Night of the Iguana

Following a successful pre-recorded virtual reading, and two virtual benefit presentations for The Actors Fund, La Femme Theatre Productions is mounting an Off-Broadway production of Tennessee Williams’s The Night of the Iguana on the Irene Diamond Stage, the premier venue of the Signature Center. The Production is accepting application submissions for Deck Carpenter / Crew Chief. Performances run Wednesday through Sunday, alternating between 5 and 6 shows per week. Key Dates: Backstage P... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: A1 – The Night of the Iguana

Following a successful pre-recorded virtual reading, and two virtual benefit presentations for The Actors Fund, La Femme Theatre Productions is mounting an Off-Broadway production of Tennessee Williams’s The Night of the Iguana on the Irene Diamond Stage, the premier venue of the Signature Center. The Production is accepting application submissions for the A1 position. Performances run Wednesday through Sunday, alternating between 5 and 6 shows per week. Key Dates: Dry Tech: November 29-3... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Events Manager

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. Reporting to the Director of Strategic Partnerships & Events, the Events Manager will manag... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

The New Group, one of New York’s leading Off-Broadway theaters, is seeking a GENERAL MANAGER. The New Group is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater. In addition to producing three annual productions, the organization’s New Group/New Works play and musical development program champions original works by emerging and established authors. The New Group also operates a variety of theater education programs that provide... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: "Fluffy the Pine" Christmas Musical

FLUFFY THE PINE AUDITION NOTICE Seeking Actors for “Fluffy the Pine” Christmas Musical (Non-Union) Forager Theatre Company & SUPA Entertainment New York, NY US Book, Music & Lyrics: Nikki Sorrentino & Susan Paroff Director: Susan Paroff Co-Director: Jennie Hughes Music Director: Alex Parrish Producer: Iris Rodrigo https://www.foragertheatre.com SEEKING: Performers of all ethnicities and genders to star in “Fluffy the Pine”. SHOW DESCRIPTION: Fluffy the Pine... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lecturer, Department of Theatre Arts, Costume Design and Technology, Baylor University

Baylor University Office of the Provost College of Arts and Sciences Department of Theater Arts Location: Waco, TX – USA Open Date: Aug 01, 2023 Deadline: Oct 31, 2023 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time Description: The Department of Theatre Arts at Baylor University is seeking a full-time, permanent Lecturer of Costume Design and Technology to join our faculty starting August 2024. We seek candidates with a demonstrated ability to teach courses in sewing (introductory and advanced), cos... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticket Services Associate Manager

TICKET SERVICES ASSOCIATE MANAGER-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a TICKET SERVICES ASSOCIATE MANAGER for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Dir... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Auditions for Fun Home at Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield, Ohio

Auditions for Fun Home Submissions Open October 3rd - October 10th Performances January 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th at 8pm and January 21st and 28th at 2:30pm The Renaissance Theatre is seeking actors/singers for their production of Fun Home All ethnicities encouraged to submit Performance dates: January 19,20, 26 and 27, 2024 at 8pm January 21 and 28, 2024 at 2:30pm Production: Fun Home, Music by Jeanine Tesori, Book & Lyrics by Lisa Kron Based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel Di... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for Rocky Horror Shadow Cast

Governors State University Center for Performing Arts is delighted to present a live shadow cast production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Friday, October 27th. The production will be helmed by Jane Cox. About the show What is a shadow cast? During a shadow cast performance, a classic film is played behind the actors who perform (usually lip syncing but speaking and singing along is fine) in front of the screen to the delight, laughter and call backs of the audience. The performa... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President of Theatrical Services

Summary

Tinc Productions seeks a candidate to fill the Vice President of Theatrical Services position overseeing and managing the Theatrical Production Management Division of the company. The right candidate will have a strong background in commercial and/or regional production management, as well as exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

The right candidate will have vision and an ability to work with the senior management team of the comp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Producer

POSITION: Producer CLASSIFICATION: Year-Round, Full-Time STATUS: Exempt REPORTS TO: Interim Artistic Director SUPERVISES: Seasonal Company Manager and Seasonal Producing Department, which may include Line Producer(s) and Producing Assistant(s) LOCATION: Preference is for this individual to be NYC-based. Must be on-site in Williamstown, MA for summer season, as well as various moments throughout the year for specific events. COMPENSATION RANGE: $67,000 - $72,000 HIRING TIMELINE... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Painter

https://forms.gle/CS21aLZYHBnKg7MC9 Tom Carroll Scenery is re-launching its over hire list. If you have worked with us in the past or are looking to join the team please fill out this short form to be added to our over hire list.

... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Child Actors Needed for A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL

CHILDREN'S AUDITIONS for A Christmas Story, The Musical Ralphie: (stage age 9-12 / vocal range = F#3 to D5) A bright, winsome, mischievous 5th grade boy... Not a smart-aleck or overly precocious, Ralphie's imagination drives several scenes. The actor playing this role carries several songs; he must be an excellent singer (high belt, unchanged voice) and confident stage presence. Randy: (stage age 7-9 / vocal range = F#3 to D5) Ralphie's younger brother, he is cute, lovable and a bit w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate General Manager

Title: Associate General Manager Classification: Full-Time, Exempt Pay Rate: $75,000 to $85,000 annually Reports to: General Manager Department: General Management Location: New York, New York (hybrid) About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off-Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provoca... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Artist

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, LORT D professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking an adaptable, good-natured, and efficient individual to serve as the Scenic Artist. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cult... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: IT Specialist

Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as IT Specialist, providing full technological support to Gulfshore Playhouse and its facilities. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-qual... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettists

The Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettists is a juried cash and production grant given annually to support the early work and career of a deserving musical theatre librettist. It commemorates the life and work of playwright/librettist Eric H. Weinberger (1950-2017), who was a Drama Desk Award nominee for Best Book of a Musical (Wanda’s World), and the playwright/librettist of Class Mothers ’68, which earned Pricilla Lopez a Drama Desk Award nomination. The winner will receive $... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager

Two River Theater (TRT) seeks a detail oriented, collaborative multi-tasker with an interest in building relationships and annual fund management to work as part of the Development team in the role of Development Manager. This position reports to the Director of Development and will work with multiple fundraising professionals, in addition to several other departments, to assist in executing the overall vision, goals and fundraising functions of the Development Department. They will take owners... (more)