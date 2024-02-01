This Week's New Classifieds - Listings at BAM, Tyler Perry Studio, and More!

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/1/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Temp Jobs - Crew: Cantuña

Casting de "CANTUÑA", una obra de danza-teatro basada en la leyenda ecuatoriana de Cantuña, a estrenarse en Mayo en NYC. Buscamos actores y/o bailarines que hablen español, para los siguientes personajes: CANTUÑA - Unos 35 años. Albañil de Quito. Vive el día a día, optimista, un poco despistado. EL DIABLO - Edad indefinida. Sarcástico, carismático, irónico y rudo. MARTA - Unos 30 - 35 años. Esposa de Cantuña. Bondadosa, querendona. Acostumbrada a servir a su marido, aunque cansada de seg... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Corporate Relations

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. Reporting to the AVP of Advancement, the Director of Corporate Relations will oversee corporate ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Local Touring Actors (New Orleans)

The National Theatre for Children is in search of non-union actors for a local New Orleans tour. Rehearsals will take place at our home office in Minneapolis, MN (all travel and lodging paid for rehearsal). Details for the contract below... -Educational touring show for elementary schools in New Orleans -Sketch comedy show about Energy Conservation -Rehearsals in Minneapolis, MN from 2/18-2/24 -Availability needed for shows would be weekdays 2/26-3/22 around Greater New Orleans -Travel to and... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Barn at Lee Spring Residency

The Barn at Lee is seeking applicants for our upcoming Spring Residency, taking place in late spring 2024. Exact dates will be mutually agreed upon. Residencies will be held in Lee, Massachusetts in the Berkshires for 7 days. Residents are provided room and board, working space, and a stipend of $500 for the duration of their time in Lee. Residents also have the option to invite up to 3 collaborators for any portion of the residency. Invited collaborators will be provided a stipend of $50 for... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager

Red Clay Dance Company lives to awaken “glocal” Artivism through creating, performing and teaching dances of the African Diaspora. We are excited to request applications for the Development Manager Position. This role is a unique opportunity to join a trendsetting, culturally relevant, socially transforming, elite dance organization in the Chicagoland Area. To view job description and apply visit: https://www.redclaydance.com/careers-development-manager Successful candidates for this role... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Engagement and Education Coordinator

Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, is accepting applications for a Community Engagement and Education Coordinator.

READ THE FULL LISTING AND JOB DESCRIPTION HERE: https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities

TO APPLY: Please complete our online application form here: more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CARPENTER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which ex... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Remote Data Entry Clerk

About Us: Tyler Perry Studio is a renowned entertainment company committed to producing groundbreaking films, television shows, and theatrical productions. We are dedicated to fostering creativity, diversity, and excellence in every aspect of our work. Position Overview: We are currently seeking a Remote Data Entry Clerk to join our team. This part-time position offers the opportunity to contribute to our studio's operations from the comfort of your own home. As a Data Entry Clerk, you wil... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Master Electrician

Steppenwolf Theater Company For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help cr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director - Stages

Stages is looking for its next Artistic Director, someone to lead and articulate an inspiring artistic life for the company, focusing on the breadth of stories that are relevant to Houston’s rich diversity. The Artistic Director co-leads the company in partnership with the Managing Director and reports directly to Stages’ Board of Directors. The Artistic Director will serve as a clear and present leader in all actions, thoughts, and deeds. Management Consultants for the Arts has b... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: 'The Adding Machine

TITLE & TYPE: 'The Adding Machine' CASTING: All genders, all races, 15 roles CREW CALL: Stage Manager, Designers (Set, Costume, Light, Sound) COMPENSATION : Non-paying, footage for your voice acting and design reels will be provided. CONTACT: gtatheatrecompany@gmail.com LOCATION: Actors Theatre of Los Santos (ATLS) is a private 'fiveM' server for the video game GTA V that uses mods (dpemotes, spooner, vMenu, and Menyoo) to create a space in which live theatre can be performed by ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office and Group Sales Specialist

Governors State University is seeking to hire a Box Office and Group Sales Specialist for the Center for Performing Arts to be responsible for coordinating all Arts in Education (AIE) and public group orders. The Center for Performing Arts (Center) serves more than 20,000 students, teachers, and parents; and generates over $100K in revenue annually. Responsibilities include creating contracts, communicating terms and procedures to educators, and collecting and processing deposits and final pa... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time Program Assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION / OVERVIEW Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a part-time Program Assistant(s) to serve as rehearsal managers, front desk attendants, and to provide general program administrative support. When scheduled in a rehearsal manager capacity, program assistants are responsible for overseeing drop-off and pick-up, taking attendance, monitoring chorister behavior before, during, and after rehearsal, helping with classroom logistics such as music distribution, etc. When scheduled as the f... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Executive Ensemble Producer

As the producer, you will work alongside the artistic director to serve as the face of SCAD with community clients. In this position, you will participate in community outreach, negotiate rates with clients, communicate with necessary internal departments for events and feedback, and lead weekly meetings to discuss all upcoming events, logistics, performance outlines, and staffing. Performances will include paid performances, church performances, and goodwill community events. You will be respon... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Executive Ensemble Producer

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Sound Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured re... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Scenic Designer/Escape to Margaritaville

Job dates 06/20/24 - 07/02/24 Collaborate with Director and creative team to conceive and design scenery for production. Collaborate with creative team and submit designs as per design deadlines. Work onsite during build process, coordinating with Technical Director, Director and Production Manager to implement build of scenery. Serve as scenic charge and delegate scenic painting projects to scenic team. Attend designer's run through, work with team to achieve load-in, attend technical rehears... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Design/Escape to Margaritaville

Job dates 06/20/24 - 07/02/24 Conceptualize and execute Costume Design for production of Escape to Margaritaville at the Forestburgh Playhouse. Designer will be on property for duration of rehearsal period to delegate to costume team, pull costumes from rental house when necessary, execute costume build, participate in technical rehearsal and implement notes throughout the rehearsal process. ALL MEALS PROVIDED HOUSING PROVIDED TRANSPORTATION STIPEND PROVIDED ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music Director

Job dates 06/06/24 - 08/25/24 Act as Musical Director and conductor and rehearsal accompanist for two or three mainstage musicals and either three cabarets and a children's production. Play second keyboard and assist with rehearsals for the musicals where not acting as Musical Director. ALL MEALS PROVIDED HOUSING PROVIDED TRANSPORTATION STIPEND PROVIDED ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Assistant Electrician/ALD

Job Dates 06/02/24 - 09/03/24 Assistant Electrician for 2024 Summer Season. Duties include, but are not limited to assisting with load-in of season lighting rental; Design and run Cabarets at the Forestburgh Tavern, when applicable; Assist Lighting Designers with all mainstage productions; load-in and load-out of each show's physical production; Assisting in Playhouse maintenance when necessary. Spot operation, as needed for productions. ALL MEALS PROVIDED HOUSING PROVIDED TRAVEL STIPEND... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: A2/Audio Engineer

Job Dates 06/02/24 - 09/02/24 Assist Sound Designer and A1 with the set up of Playhouse, Tavern and Church sound systems, will assist with design and mixing of all mainstage productions, TYA production, any concurrent cabarets in the Forestburgh Tavern, and any special events at the Playhouse or Tavern or off-property; maintenance of sound equipment and other Playhouse maintenance when necessary. Work backstage during productions and assist actors with microphones and troubleshoot sound issues... (more)