This Week's Classifieds- Jobs in Marketing, Development and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/21/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Program Manager – National Centre for New Musicals (NCNM)

POSITION: Program Manager – National Centre for New Musicals (NCNM)

STATUS: Maternity Leave Replacement Contract

START DATE: May 6, 2024

SALARY: Pro-rated based on $55,000/year

THE POSITION:

Theatre Aquarius, one of Canada’s leading professional non-profit theatres, is searching for an experienced Program Manager for the National Centre for New Musicals (NCNM... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) seeks an inspiring, collaborative, and engaging Artistic Director to help guide its next chapter. A leader whose passions include artistic excellence, openness to new people and ideas, and a strong desire to connect with and serve ASF’s many communities will help this important organization continue to thrive. This position reports directly to the Board of Directors and serves as the company’s co-leader, working in close collaboration with the Executive Dire... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Substitute Magic Assistant (Off Broadway)

Substitute Magic Assistant (Off Broadway) Stalker, an innovative 90-minute magic show by Swedish duo Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung, directed by Eurovision mastermind Edward Af Sillén is premiering Off-Broadway this Spring at New World Stages. Fast-paced street magic, physical mentalism, and social hacking combine with live cameras and audience participation to lead to a climactic plot twist that you’ll never see coming. The Production is seeking a Substitute Magic Assistants to fill in a... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Electrician

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking ELECTRICIANS to be added to our work roster in Miami. Please Note: Applicants who possess leadership skills will also be considered for higher-level positions (Head Electrician/Crew Head) during the interview process. Job Requirements • All candidates should possess electrician skills and have work experience as an entertainment electrician • Experience with low-voltage and LED... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: What the Constitution Means to Me

Two Cent Theatre Announces Auditions for WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME by Heidi Schreck Auditions for Two Cent Theatre’s production of What The Constitution Means to Me will be held on Thursday, May 9th at 6:00 pm and Saturday, May 11th at 12:00 pm. Auditions will be held at Greene Block + Studios at 18 Main Street, Waterville ME. Show Dates: September 27th, 28th & 29th at Greene Block + Studios in Waterville, ME The audition format will include readings of scenes and monologues. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Administrative Assistant. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Director at Valley Youth Theatre

Valley Youth Theatre seeks an experienced Costume Director. Ideal Candidate: Must be detail-oriented and remain focused in a fast-paced working environment with some non-traditional hours. This strategic position is responsible for the coordination of all costumes in Valley Youth Theatre’s season, with some design opportunities, while developing and maintaining a cognitive and cohesive shop staff. Job Duties/Expectations include (but are not limited to): • Supervise entire shop staff inc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director - New York Stage And Film

NYSAF seeks an Artistic Director to navigate our next chapter, emphasizing our commitment to nurturing artists and their groundbreaking stories for theater, film and television. This leadership role is pivotal in upholding NYSAF’s mission and foundational principles of supporting new stories in process, uplifting compelling artistic voices, making space for questions and bold creative exploration, and activating a communal environment in which artistic rigor, learning, and dialogue may thrive. W... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing & Social Media Coordinator

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut is an award-winning nonprofit 501(c)(3) professional theatre located in Ridgefield, CT. We present limited engagement runs of well-known musicals, as well as world-premiere productions by the next generation of writers and composers. We’re looking for an organized project coordinator with good design sensibilities and great interpersonal communications skills. You are a self starter who takes pride in the work created. While you needn’t be a graphi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant to the Artistic Director

ANTICIPATED START: April 1, 2024 TERM Open Ended ACT of Connecticut (a not-for-profit professional regional theater located in Ridgefield, CT), is seeking an Executive Assistant to the Artistic Director. Ideal candidate will be a proactive, forward thinking self-starter who enjoys working in a dynamic, creative and changing environment. Duties may include (but not be limited to): -Maintain, organize and communicate clearly, Artistic Director’s schedule and calendar. -Type emails for... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Assistant

Join our team of hardworking staff members who take pride in the quality of their work and celebrate diversity in their workplace. Virginia Repertory Theatre is seeking a Development Assistant to join our full-time staff. This individual will work closely with Virginia Rep’s Development Team and will report to the Assistant Director of Development. The Development Assistant will have an opportunity to gain administrative experience in this key role at a major nonprofit performing arts organizat... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Film/Documentary - BOOMTOWN

BOOMTOWN Project Description A town on the brink of economic collapse survives-- thanks to a small group of Rebels who challenged the system and beat the odds to become one of the most sought-after communities in America. A true story inspired by the Book, “From the Brink to Brilliant”, “BOOMTOWN” is a 2-part DocuFilm. Part 1 is set in Downtown Frederick between 1945-1980. Amos Brown, a black photographer, is hired by the local newspaper to investigate and capture the actions of a cer... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Social Media Manager and Webmaster - Eglevsky Ballet

Social Media Manager and Webmaster Eglevsky Ballet – Bethpage, NY 11714 A not-for-profit 501 c(3) fine arts organization is seeking personnel to manage and maintain our current website, coordinate our social media outreach efforts, and other related marketing tasks. Responsibilities: • Update current website (new content, photo refresh, season turnover, etc.), ensuring consistency in messaging across online platforms. • Design and implement social media strategy for Facebook, Instagram,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Patron Services Manager

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Assistant Patron Services Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectati... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Head Electrician

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and scu... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Bookkeeper

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, Inc.- Bookkeeper Position Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston's mission is to present the highest quality of musical theatre productions by combining talented regional performers with professional performers and technicians, thus providing an unusual learning experience for regular members and more enjoyable experiences for Reagle’s audiences. Bookkeeper Job Responsibilities: • Maintains records of financial transactions by posting transactions ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Manager

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency aid to writers i... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Shakespeare Theatre Company Seeks Executive Director

Reporting to the board of directors as a co-leader alongside the Artistic Director, the Executive Director will be responsible for the business operations of the organization, and the leader of its financial and strategic planning for its evolving business model. This will include overseeing all aspects of STC’s administrative operations, including financial management, labor relations, facilities management and construction, community engagement, and contributed and earned revenue streams. Ser... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Entertainment Operations Manager

*This position is located in Central New York* Join a dynamic, energized team of entertainment professionals where you have the opportunity to create & execute thrilling guest experiences. From mass attendance concerts and large consumer festivals to intimate VIP events and sporting tournaments, the entertainment operations manager is instrumental to the success the department achieves within New York’s Most Awarded Destination Resort and Central New York’s growing tourism and entertainment ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

New Theatre & Restaurant, a premiere dining and entertainment company located in suburban Kansas City, is currently seeking a full-time year-round Technical Director to join our exceptional Design and Production Team! As a theatre artisan, and in collaboration with our team of professionals, this dynamic leadership role implements the creative initiatives of Designers and Directors using practical, workable solutions. Requires a range of experience or skills in Technical Theatre, including but ... (more)