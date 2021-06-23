This Week at SummerStage: Performances from George Clinton, Falu and Screening Of MONSOON WEDDING

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage will present performances this week from George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic in partnership with Blue Note Jazz Festival and Falu along with a screening of Monsoon Wedding in partnership with Rooftop Films.

On Thursday, June 24, SummerStage, in partnership with Rooftop Films, brings a free drive-in film screening of Monsoon Wedding and live performance from GRAMMY-nominated, internationally recognized artist Falu at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, in Association with Rooftop Films and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Jr. Falu, a singer rigorously trained in Indian classical music, has collaborated with artists including Yo-Yo Ma, Wyclef Jean, and Philip Glass.

In 2015, Falu was named one of the 20 most influential global Indian women by the Economic Times of India. In 2018, she won the Women Icons of India award in Mumbai, India. Her high energy performance is paired with Mira Nair's beloved Monsoon Wedding, 20 years after its initial release. The film follows a reluctant bride as she navigates rapidly swirling drama in the days leading up to her massive Punjabi Hindu wedding.

On Sunday, June 27, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will take the stage during two seatings (2:30PM and 7:30PM) for a performance like no other. George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic have been laying the blueprint for funk since the 1970s by channeling R&B, soul, and rock and roll. The band would also provide the building blocks for the G-Funk sound that dominated the West Coast hip-hop scene in the early 1990s, through the samples that permeated its seminal work, such as in Dr. Dre's 1992 classic The Chronic.

The Parliament Funkadelic band and show is the fruit of the collective of dozens of musicians assembled by Clinton, and is an amalgamation of two distinct acts; Funkadelic's psychedelic Hendrix-descendant rock and roll, and Parliament's funk free-for-all, filtering James Brown and Sly Stone through '60s acid culture and science fiction. The show will kick off with a special guest opening DJ set with Louie Vega. Tickets for each seating are available for purchase at SummerStage.org.

With Governor Cuomo's announcement that New York has reached a 70% vaccination rate and his lifting of most COVID-related restrictions, SummerStage will slowly be loosening up its venue rules as the season progresses. Sign up for the SummerStage newsletter here for show information and ticket reservation reminders closer to show dates. Details will be shared on our website and on our Twitter and Facebook pages in advance of each show.

For the most current guidelines, show updates, and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit cityparksfoundation.org/summerstage-safety

A full list of upcoming SummerStage shows and a digital brochure is available now at SummerStage.org.