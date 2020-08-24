Thinkery & Verse present THAT'S HOW THE STORY GOES: A Hall-Mills Murders PODCAST

A history-mystery podcast where actors unpack the Hall-Mills double homicide of 1922 .

In 1922, near the banks of the Raritan River, a small city priest and a choir singer were slaughtered in the most infamous unsolved double homicide of the 20th century. Incompetent cops, political operatives, and the poorest and most powerful families in New Jersey were all swallowed in the circus that followed. Thinkery & Verse now present That's How the Story Goes: a Hall-Mills Murders PODCAST, a true-crime, nightmare narrative seen through the eyes of 21st century artists.

The first 5 of 13 episodes from That's How the Story Goes PODCAST will be available for FREE starting September 1, 2020 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the Thinkery & Verse website, and all other major podcast directories.

In September 2019 Thinkery & Verse premiered an immersive stage-play called Thou Shalt Not: a resurrection of the infamous Hall-Mills double homicide of 1922. The play had a sold-out run in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and was staged at The Church of St. John the Evangelist, the same parish where the slain preacher and choir singer worked and worshipped one-hundred years ago. In 2020 Thinkery & Verse intended to remount the play in New Jersey as well as transfer the play to The Center at West Park to make a New York City debut. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 the group was unable to safely perform the live version of the play-at least not in 2020. But COVID-19 can't crush creativity, so instead of doing a play, the team decided to create a true-crime podcast that explores the case through the lens of "out of work" artists dedicated to understanding this vast and complex story.

The podcast inspects the lives and motivations of the major players as well as the history of New Jersey in the 1920s. In each episode the hosts Kaitlin Ormerod Hutson and Johnny Kavanagh (former actors from Thou Shalt Not) will share detailed facts from the case and then allow invited guests to discuss those facts. The hosts bring research, a sense of humor, and an invested point of view. The episode guests include former artists involved in Thou Shalt Not, ex-audience members, historians, and current parishioners from St. John's Church. The podcast reveals that anyone who investigates the Hall-Mills crime forms a theory on "who done it" and tries to figure out why this story still resonates almost 100 years later.

Thinkery & Verse's new podcast has comprehensive content, a unique and theatrical audio aesthetic, zany hosts, artsy guests, and delivers an innovative mixture of true-crime, art, history and mystery. With so much to offer, one thing is certain - - That's How the Story Goes PODCAST is sure to tell a story intriguing to all.

