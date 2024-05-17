Theresa Bartol BACH TO NATURE Exhibit Comes to the Blue Mountain Gallery

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Blue Mountain Gallery will open an exhibition of landscape paintings by Theresa Bartol. The paintings take us on her journey in which she withdraws from all associations of the material world created by man and surrenders herself to Nature and its messages. Each painting presents a musical composition of light and colors.

In the 1970's Theresa was given an old Horizon Magazine which contained a page of J.S. Bach's musical composition to the Prelude in B Minor. Upon seeing this page, she instinctively began to paint floral compositions inspired by the printed musical notes. As a teenager she played the violin and saw how the series of notes suggested movement graphically and in musical harmony. From then on, she has woven ideas about music into her work.

As a child Theresa started to explore the woods with her grandmother, a teacher who taught her how to pick leaves which were used for food. Thereafter she would walk the woods frequently finding the woods nurturing and peaceful. She continues to seek refuge and nurture in the woods, guided by her Grandmother in spirit.

Her undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Physics from Brooklyn College expanded her vision of Nature and the woods. The woods now became a series of objects whose growth was determined by the light each object reflected. Each tree reflects its own unique color, each leaf its unique color.

Theresa has been exhibiting her work in solo and group shows since 1972. Her paintings are in collections in America, Japan and Europe. She wishes to acknowledge her gratitude to Milton Resnick, Philip Guston, Esteban Vicente and Philip Pearlstein all who gave her their knowledge, enthusiasm, inspiration and encouragement.

Closing Reception and Group Discussion: June 15th, 3-5 pm