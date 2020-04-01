Theatrical Wardrobe Union Local 764 Launches Facebook Group 'Sew the Curve Flat' to Pair Volunteer Sewists and Those in Need

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway's Javier Munoz is leading the Broadway Relief Project, uniting Broadway seamstresses, actors, and other members of the community to help the New York City government meet the need for 10 million surgical gowns.

The Theatrical Wardrobe Union Local 764 has called for area laborers to volunteer their skills with a new Facebook group, Sew the Curve Flat.

Sew The Curve Flat is a network of volunteers whose goal is to organize and aggregate the grassroots efforts of Home Sewists and match them with hospitals and at risk communities in their area to provide supplemental PPE in a crisis capacity.

How it works:

Requests are filled through the website on the "Services" page. All fulfillments will require contracts signed by both the maker and the recipient. The person making the request MUST be able to sign for the facilities to ensure we are sending the right masks to the people who can best use them. ALL REQUESTS ARE VETTED BEFORE PLACEMENT.

HAVE READY MADE MASKS TO DONATE?

Please email: inquiries@sewthecurveflat.com. For fastest response, please be sure to include the following pertinent information. You will receive a mask maker contract, which will need to be filled prior to placement.

WANT TO MAKE OR RECEIVE MASKS?

All requests are filled through the website on the "Services" page.

MAKERS: The group may not reach out to you until we have a request in your area. If you have 25+ made to place, by all means reach out, following the directions above.

RECIPIENTS: You will receive a "Placement Contract" prior to finding you a maker. Please get that signed off on so the group can promptly find you a maker.

Join the group or find out more at facebook.com/groups/sewthecurveflat.





