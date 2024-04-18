Theatre [Untitled] Presents The 2024 Concert Series: James Powers And Friends Featuring New Music By James Powers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre [Untitled] has announced the 2024 Concert Series for the first time in person kicking off April 29th, 2024 with James Powers and Friends, featuring new music by up and coming composer and lyricist James Powers.

Joining James Powers on stage will be a stellar cast of performers, including Matt Graham, Josh Azenberg, Carlye Messman Azenberg, Caroline Game, Abs Wilson, and Veronica Mansour. The return of TU's beloved Concert Series - initially created during the height of the pandemic to give song writers a space to showcase their work - will celebrate the creativity and collaboration that define Theatre [Untitled] and the artists who work with TU.

ABOUT THE WRITER: James Powers is a composer, lyricist, Hamilton T-shirt seller, DnD player, rule follower (sometimes...), and performer who tells audacious and emotional stories about what it means to be human. Originally from Hazel Green, Alabama (a town so small they named it after two colors), he now lives and works out of New York City. His work has been performed with many small, indie theatre companies across New York City - including Theatre [Untitled], Hamlet Isn't Dead, and the Broke People Play Festival at NYU. James is also an educator and has worked with the Play Group Theatre to develop shows for young actors and young audiences. He holds an MFA from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU and a BFA from the University of Montevallo.

ABOUT THEATRE [UNTITLED]: Theatre [Untitled] strives to provide a nurturing platform for undiscovered artists to forge igniting, challenging, and emboldening new and reinvented works while educating and empowering the next generation of artists. The TU Concert Series features the work of up-and-coming singer/songwriters and provides an exploratory platform for artists to experiment and connect with a larger community of collaborators.

Join us on April 29th for an outstanding evening featuring unforgettable performances and extraordinary new music by James Powers!

Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/TUTIX2024. Complimentary drinks and snacks will be provided! Following the concert, the cast and creative team will engage in a reception and post-concert discussions.