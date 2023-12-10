Theatre Critic Edwin Wilson Has Passed Away at 96

Former Wall Street Journal theatre critic and host of CUNY TV's Spotlight Edwin Wilson passed away at his home on December 2, 2023 at 96, according to an obituary in the New York Times.

Wilson was the theatre critic at the Wall Street Journal from 1972-1994. He taught at Hunter College and the CUNY Graduate Center for thirty years, served as the Director of the Center for Advanced Study of the Theatre Arts at CUNY Graduate Center, and co-authored several college theater textbooks with Alan Goldfarb.

In addition to his teaching and criticism, Ed served as president of the New York Drama Critics Circle and the Theater Development Fund, Chairman of the Pulitzer Prize Drama Jury, and board member of the Tony Nominating Committee, the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, and the John Golden Fund.

He was the host of Spotlight on CUNY TV and PBS, which profiled influential writers, producers, directors, actors and critics from the theater, film and television world. The series ran from 1988-1992.

Wilson was married to Catherine "Chic" Stuart for 49 years. He is survived by Matt Cambron (Cathy), Catherine Eberle (Reed), Charlie Robinson (Elizabeth), Wilson Robinson (Allison), Joanie and Bonnie Cambron, John Stuart (Bobbi) and Bob Stuart.

According to the obituary, donations can be made to the Linville Foundation, Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or the charity of your choice.