Theatre Communications Group Announces Publication of 'Fleabag: The Special Edition' by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Theatre Communications Group (TCG) has announced the publication of Fleabag: The Special Edition by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Celebrate the incredible journey of the outrageously funny, blazingly forthright Fleabag, from fringe theatre hit to international cultural phenomenon, in this special edition-featuring the original playscript, never-before-seen color photos, and exclusive bonus content by Phoebe, director Vicky Jones, and key members of the creative team.

"Throbs with a concentrated, combustible vitality... Fleabag keeps all contradictory shards and shades of feeling in play at the same time. That's why it's so gloriously disruptive." -The New York Times

In 2013, Fleabag made its debut as a one-woman show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. It was an immediate hit, going on to enjoy two runs at London's Soho Theatre, national and international tours, while picking up numerous prizes, including London's Critics' Circle Theatre Award, The Stage Edinburgh Award, a Fringe First Award, two West End Theatre Awards, and an Olivier Award nomination.

"Never has being a modern woman seemed so painfully funny, brutal, and hopeless all at once." -The Atlantic

The 2016 TV adaptation propelled Fleabag and Phoebe to worldwide fame, earning critical acclaim and further accolades including Writers Guild, Royal Television Society, and BAFTA Television Awards. A second season, nominated for eleven Emmy Awards, and winning six, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress, and Writing, followed in 2019, along with a sold-out run of the original play in New York.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is an actor, playwright and screenwriter. Her first play, Fleabag, premiered at the 2013 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, performed by the author, before transferring to Soho Theatre, London, followed by runs in New York and the West End. It won a Fringe First Award and the London Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Most Promising Playwright. A television version of Fleabag on Amazon, again starring the author, has become one of the most talked and written about shows of the year, winning several awards, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress, and Writing. Phoebe has also written for TV's Killing Eve (BBC America, 2018) and Crashing (E4, 2016). She is co-Artistic Director of acclaimed new writing company DryWrite.

Theatre Communications Group (TCG) exists to strengthen, nurture, and promote professional theatre in the U.S. and globally. Since its founding in 1961, TCG's constituency has grown from a handful of groundbreaking theatres to over 700 Member Theatres and affiliate organizations and nearly 10,000 Individual Members. Through its Core Values of Activism, Artistry, Diversity, and Global Citizenship, TCG advances a better world for theatre and a better world because of theatre. TCG offers its members networking and knowledge-building opportunities through research, communications, and events, including the annual TCG National Conference, one of the largest nationwide gatherings of theatre people; awards grants and scholarships, approximately $2 million per year, to theatre companies and individual artists; advocates on the federal level; and through the Global Theater Initiative, TCG's partnership with the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics, serves as the U.S. Center of the International Theatre Institute. TCG is North America's largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature, with 17 Pulitzer Prizes for Drama on the TCG booklist. It also publishes the award-winning American Theatre magazine and ARTSEARCH®, the essential source for a career in the arts. In all of its endeavors, TCG seeks to increase the organizational efficiency of its Member Theatres, cultivate and celebrate the artistic talent and achievements of the field, and promote a larger public understanding of, and appreciation for, the theatre.www.tcg.org.

Information

Fleabag: The Special Edition

By Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Paperback 104 pages

978-1-55936-985-5

$14.95

November 2019

TCG books are exclusively distributed to the book trade by Consortium Book Sales and Distribution, an Ingram Brand. Phone orders: 866-400-5351. Individuals may call 212-609-5900 or visit our online bookstore at www.tcg.org. For postage and handling, please add $6.50 for the first book and $1.00 for each additional copy.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You