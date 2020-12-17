Theater Lovers Can Ring In The New Year In Any Time Zone With A Free 25-Hour Online Musical Showcase

After the unprecedented success of their Halloween fundraiser for New York City's out-of-work immersive theater professionals, the folks behind The Lost Halloween are planning a unique New Year's Eve event to ring in 2021 with friends across the boundaries of time and place. All over the world, people are facing the end of 2020 in isolation and without their community and loved ones as the pandemic rages on. Looking towards 2021, the promise of a new year is worth celebrating.

The Lost New Year's is a free 25-hour virtual Zoom party, ringing in the New Year from 5:30 AM on Thursday, December 31st EST through 6:30 AM on Friday, January 1st EST. Spectacular musical numbers by some of NYC's most talented performers will air for 30 minutes before midnight. After the virtual ball drops, we'll party together at a virtual post-midnight celebration with a sizzling DJ set and spotlighted dancers for 30 more minutes. Then, they start counting down to midnight all over again, in every time zone across the world! There will be some variation across the 25 hours, and they suggest staying for up to four "midnight" hours if you really want to catch all the different performances.

The Zoom link will be active throughout the entire 25-hour experience so people can meet their friends all over the world at The Lost New Year's party by logging into the Zoom feed together any time they would like. Come have a drink and ring in 2021 with your friends, family, and loved ones, and be together no matter where you're hunkering down for 2020.

Go to Lost New Year's on Eventbrite now to get a free ticket to the event.

The Lost New Year's is directed by Kayleigh Laymon and features performances by Nick Atkinson (Host), Akaina Ghosh, Alberto Denis, Alix Josefski, Amy Jo Jackson, Cenny Ray, Chelsey Ng, Cristina Gatti, Hans and Ava, Inyang Bassey, Jamie Amadurto, Lexxe, Lily Ockwell, Mallory Gracenin, Mikayla Petrilla, MK Groove Orchestra, Stephanie Amoroso, The Dragon Sisters, and Von Smith. The show is co-produced by Dee Anne Anderson, Richard Butner, Lauren Bonanno, Chris Frost, Morgan Jenny, Kayleigh Laymon, Philippe Levesque, KaeLyn Rich, Des Smith, Lisa Springle, Mike Springle, Zack Waffle, and Natalie Wood.

ABOUT THE EVENT:

Music flows through the halls of the Lost House. The party awaits your arrival. Will you find it in time? Join them for an enchanting evening where time loops, clock hands spin, and there will be more than one midnight countdown to celebrate the New Year!

The Lost New Year's is a 25-hour looping celebration dedicated to ringing out the old and ringing in the new. Camera-on is optional, and participation in the chat is strongly encouraged. Wear whatever you wish--you're welcome in pajamas or party wear--and bring a champagne cocktail or celebratory beverage of your choice.

Follow their Instagram @lostnewyears for cast line-up announcements, as well as unique gift ideas for the holiday season to help support the immersive theatre community.

Tickets to this event are free, but they want to fill up the champagne glasses of the performers of The Lost New Year's with your gifts. All gifts will support the performers of Lost New Year's. Visit losthalloween.com for more information and how to give.