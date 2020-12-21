The York Theatre Company's HOLIDAY GALA Streams Tonight With Ben Vereen, Donna McKechnie, The Skivvies and More
Tune in at 7pm!
Tune in tonight, Monday, December 21, 2020 at 7:00PM, for The York Theatre Company's special holiday benefit cabaret Broadway's Great American Songbook: The Holiday Gala hosted by 5-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein with Master of Ceremonies Gerry McIntyre, York's Associate Artistic Director.
All proceeds from this event will go to benefit the ongoing programs of The York Theatre Company.
Under the direction of MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort, the evening will feature performers from the York's recent cabaret series, which included Tony Award winners Ben Vereen and Lillias White, cabaret and York stalwart Klea Blackhurst, and Broadway veterans George Abud, Robert Creighton, Karen Mason, Lee Roy Reams, and Alton Fitzgerald White. Special guests will include Jeremy Benton, Kylie and Kaydin Kuioka, Cheryl Stern, Haley Swindal, The Skivvies (Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina) featuring Donna McKechnie, legendary songwriting team Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire with the premiere of a new holiday song, and more! Video Editor is Matthew Gurren and Audio Engineer is Dan Gonko.
$30 or more to their final fundraiser of the year and you'll receive the private link to The Holiday Gala.
For more information visit: https://yorktheatre.org/
