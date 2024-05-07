The Village Presents ARTWORKS-IN-PROGRESS Event Salon X At Ideal Glass Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Village is producing their tenth "artworks-in-progress" Salon in the heart of Greenwich Village: SALON X on Monday, May 20th at Ideal Glass Studios in NYC.

Touting an eclectic lineup of visual and performance artists, The Village will debut new works at their dynamic three-part event: Visual Art Gallery, Performance Showcase, and Wrap Party. Join The Village in their mission of "taking audiences into the artistic process" and discover what is possible when creativity and connection collide.

SALON X features Antonyio Artis and Tessa Bagby (Theatre), Film Roll - Gracie Fojtik and Cason Doyle (Film), TBD - Josh Fulton and Jamie Wygle (Music), Franco Giacomarra (Musical Theatre), Yiseul LeMieux (Multimedia Design), Jessi Olarsch (Figurative Painting), Lilly Qualls (Mixed Media Visual Art), Caroline Potter Shriver and Joanna Whicker (Theatre), Catalina Toro (Live Drawing), and Woodah (Music)!

Tickets

Tickets for SALON X are available here. Doors open at 6:30pm. Last entry is at 7:30pm.

About The Village

The Village is led by Caroline Potter Shriver, Marc David Wright, and Dana Seach. For more information, visit www.iminthevillage.org.

The Village is an arts collective that produces dynamic, live events where emerging artists across all disciplines develop and share "artworks-in-progress" with engaged audiences. By uniting social connection with the creative process, The Village operates as an innovative home for artists, an enlivening community for audiences, and an accessible space for all. Founded in 2021, The Village has produced nine sold-out Salons in New York City and is scheduled to produce four Salons in 2024, as well as develop the work of their 2023 Artists in Residence, Santo Jacobsson and Franco Giacomarra. In just two years, The Village has presented works-in-progress from over 90 artists and invited over 1,000 patrons through its doors. Learn more about The Village in Fordham Magazine.