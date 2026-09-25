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The Time Warp Continues! Meet Broadway’s New ROCKY HORROR Stars

New cast members include Lorna Courtney, Kevin McHale, Jimin Moon, George Salazar, Sherie Rene Scott, Jake Shears and Valentina,

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A new group of performers is ready to do the Time Warp at Studio 54! The Rocky Horror Show recently welcomed a fresh batch of stars to Broadway, and BroadwayWorld caught up with the company to hear how they’re settling into Sam Pinkleton’s wild and wonderfully unconventional production.

Among those joining the party are Lorna Courtney, Kevin McHale, Jimin Moon, George Salazar, Sherie Rene Scott, Jake Shears and Valentina, who are putting their own stamps on Richard O’Brien’s beloved cult musical.

For Scott, returning to Rocky Horror has been an unexpected—and especially joyful—gift.

“I was waiting for something to make me feel really excited and happy, with a group of people that were young and fun and that had something to say,” she explained. “I just never thought Rocky Horror was going to be so relevant still in our world and be done in such a way. Sam Pinkleton has directed it in such a way that it’s like an event, it’s like a concert. I really love that energy.”

Salazar, meanwhile, is no stranger to working with Pinkleton. The Rocky Horror Show marks their fourth collaboration, making his return to Broadway feel a bit like a homecoming.

“This is our fourth show together. We speak the same language, I think,” said Salazar. “So coming into the show feels like I’m coming home in a lot of ways—back to New York, back to Broadway, but then also back in the loving arms of our fearless leader, Sam Pinkleton.”

Watch the video to hear more from the new stars of The Rocky Horror Show about joining the company, transforming into their characters, and finding their place inside Pinkleton’s fantastical world at Studio 54.

The Rocky Horror Show is running on Broadway at Studio 54.

The Time Warp Continues! Meet Broadway’s New ROCKY HORROR Stars Image

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More on this show: Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Performs 'Time Warp' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA · 5/29/2026



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