Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales welcomes Be More Chill choreographer Chase Brock

Chase Brock helped invent chill...Be More Chill choreography that is. Making his Broadway debut at just 16 years old, Chase switched over to the creative side of the table, taking Broadway by storm in one viral hit after another.

Making his Broadway debut at just 16 years old in The Music Man, Chase Brock has grown into the role of choreographer on many projects on the stage and screen. After beginning his Broadway career as a performer, Chase ultimately decided to turn to the creative side of the table. He is credited for creating additional choreography for Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Chase has choreographed various other stage productions in New York, regionally, and internationally. He also runs his own dance company, The Chase Brock Experience.

In this episode, Chase discusses:

Becoming an emancipated minor (with very supporting parents) so he could move to New York and audition at 16 years old.

Using "finger tutting" dance to create a universal language in Be More Chill

Getting the opportunity to choreograph a dance video game that ended up being played by millions around the world

The true experiences had while working on Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark

The future of his dance company, The Chase Brock Experience

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes.





