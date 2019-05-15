The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Features Angie Schworer

With a Broadway career spanning almost 3 decades, this showgirl-turned-actress steps into the limelight in an original, custom role written specifically for her.

This episode is part of The Prom takeover of The Theatre Podcast for the month of May. Be sure to follow @theatre_podcast on Instagram for all this month's surprises.

A 28-year veteran of the Broadway stage, Angie Schworer, a true-life gypsy has been part of the original casts in 9 out of 11 of her Broadway credits, which include Will Rogers Follies, Annie Get Your Gun, Young Frankenstein, Catch Me If You Can, Something Rotten, The Producers, and more. She is now starring as "Angie" in The Prom, which was just nominated for 7 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

In this episode, Angie discusses:

Her origins in the theme park / Disney scenes and the Vegas showgirl gigs

How she almost left acting and became a casting agent

Why she, Beth Leavel, Brooks Ashmanskas, and Christopher Sieber stayed with The Prom for all 7 years of development

How she prepares for "Zazz" each night

What a "toe head" is

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes or subscribe easily via:





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You