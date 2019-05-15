The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Features Angie Schworer

May. 15, 2019  

The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Features Angie Schworer

With a Broadway career spanning almost 3 decades, this showgirl-turned-actress steps into the limelight in an original, custom role written specifically for her.

This episode is part of The Prom takeover of The Theatre Podcast for the month of May. Be sure to follow @theatre_podcast on Instagram for all this month's surprises.

A 28-year veteran of the Broadway stage, Angie Schworer, a true-life gypsy has been part of the original casts in 9 out of 11 of her Broadway credits, which include Will Rogers Follies, Annie Get Your Gun, Young Frankenstein, Catch Me If You Can, Something Rotten, The Producers, and more. She is now starring as "Angie" in The Prom, which was just nominated for 7 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

In this episode, Angie discusses:

  • Her origins in the theme park / Disney scenes and the Vegas showgirl gigs
  • How she almost left acting and became a casting agent
  • Why she, Beth Leavel, Brooks Ashmanskas, and Christopher Sieber stayed with The Prom for all 7 years of development
  • How she prepares for "Zazz" each night
  • What a "toe head" is

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes or subscribe easily via:



Related Articles


18 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: EVA NOBLEZADA or STEPHANIE J. BLOCK for Best Leading Actress in a Musical...

More Hot Stories For You

  • HADESTOWN Tops the Outer Critics Circle Winners - Full List Announced!
  • Video: The Mother Of Dragons Gets A New Theme Song Courtesy of GALAVANT
  • Andrew Polec, Christina Bennington, and More Set For BAT OUT OF HELL at City Center
  • Mitchell Jarvis & Katie Webber to Reprise Roles in ROCK OF AGES; Full Cast
  • Breaking: MY FAIR LADY Will Play Final Broadway Performance This Summer
  • Audra McDonald, Tony Shaloub, And More Announced For A NIGHT OF BROADWAY STARS At Lincoln Center

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup