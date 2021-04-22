The Theatermakers Studio Partners With Broadway Bridges To Send High School Students To Broadway

The TheaterMakers Studio, the premiere online certification training program and community for theater makers, announces their partnership with Broadway Bridges that will enable New York City public high school students to see Broadway shows.

The TheaterMakers Studio, founded by Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer, Ken Davenport, is on a mission to educate and equip theater makers with the tools and training necessary to succeed.

"The greatest hope our industry has is our young people. By exposing students who may not otherwise have access to Broadway, we are fostering the theater makers of tomorrow," says Davenport.

For every TheaterMakers Studio membership sold, The TheaterMakers Studio will make a contribution to Broadway Bridges that will allow one New York City public high school student to see a Broadway show.

"The goal of Broadway Bridges is to have every high school student in New York City public schools see a Broadway show before they graduate. The program has already brought thousands of students to the theatre and continues to grow as we work closely with the DOE and UFT to make Broadway accessible to all. Our League members, like Ken Davenport, help make this a reality and encourage a love of theatre that will last far into the future," says Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League.

Broadway Bridges is an initiative from The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry. Other League programs like The Jimmy Awards (The National High School Musical Theatre Awards), Family First Nights, Careers.Broadway and the High School Broadway Shadowing Program all work to bring new Broadway audiences and cultivate the talents of those who will someday work both on its stages and behind the scenes. Broadway Bridges, which is mounted in partnership with New York City Department of Education's Office of Arts and Special Projects and the United Federation of Teachers, builds on these efforts and represents Broadway's commitment to New York City, its students, and Broadway's future audience and workforce.

To Join The TheaterMakers Studio and support this mission, visit: https://bit.ly/3rZNa5Q.