The Story Pirates to be Featured On WNET's Camp TV This Summer

Today, The Story Pirates announced a content partnership with The WNET Group's summer learning and exploration series Camp TV, which returns for Season 3 on public television stations nationwide beginning on Friday, July 1 (check local listings) and CampTV.org.

"We're thrilled to bring another summer of fun day camp experiences to young learners nationwide," said Sandra Sheppard, executive producer of Kids' Media & Education for The WNET Group. "This new season continues the mission to make summer learning programs available to all and to bring some of the top educational and cultural institutions right into the homes of children who would not otherwise have access."

Episodes of Story Pirates SPTV will be included in Camp TV. "SPTV helps kids use their awesome imaginations to write great stories," explains Lee Overtree, Story Pirates co-founder and creative director. "In each episode, Story Pirate Alex takes viewers on hilarious adventures showcasing original stories written by real kids and providing fun, creative writing lessons. We're so happy to be a part of Camp TV again this summer."

This season, comedian Mia Weinberger joins as co-counselor alongside Broadway performer Zachary Noah Piser ("Dear Evan Hansen," "Wicked") as head counselor, to guide campers ages 5-10 as they learn through play, activities and movement. Each episode of Camp TV begins with the counselors announcing the theme for the day. Season 3 themes include Going Green Day, Unicorn Day, Carnival Day, Time Warp Day, Make a Splash Day, Self-Care Day, Pirate Day, Magic Day, Mustache Day and Not Really Valentine's Day Day.

Experts and teaching artists from leading educational and cultural institutions across the country are back to present segments focusing on math, literacy, science, arts, movement, mindfulness and more. Kids are encouraged to actively participate with the show, with hands-on segments that have them drawing alongside experts from the Guggenheim Museum, learning math from the Intrepid Museum's various exhibits and dancing with the National Dance Institute. A new segment called "Mindful Me" teaches viewers self-care techniques that aim to build resilience, confidence and self awareness. Each episode concludes with a storytime segment featuring young readers from public television stations around the country, including WKNO, East Tennessee PBS, KERA, Prairie Public, Rhode Island PBS, Valley PBS, WFSU, WHUT, WPBS and WUCF.

Activity guides will be posted on CampTV.org so families can prepare materials ahead of time to follow along with the broadcast. The brand-new website will allow for kids and other users to easily explore the entire collection of Camp TV segments, episodes, related activities and more.