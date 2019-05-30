The Steps Conservatory Presents End-Of-Year Showcase

The Steps Conservatory, Steps on Broadway's curriculum-based program designed to strengthen students' technique and artistry in two years, presents its end of year showcase at New York Live Arts, June 1, 2019. Featuring twenty-one students, five of whom are graduating, the evening presents the works of choreographers from contemporary to Broadway genres, while celebrating the work and training of each aspiring artist.

Who: With an international ensemble of pre-professional dancers, ages 17-24, representing the United States, Japan, Canada, Australia and Sweden, the evening will include works from Julie Magneville, Terk Lewis, Chet Walker, Katharine Ponza, Jolea Maffei, and excerpts from "Chicago" reconstructed by Dana Moore through the Verdon Fosse Legacy. The five senior dancers will also present their self-choreographic collaboration Send Me On My Way.

Directed by Mindy Jackson, second year Conservatory students completing the program will graduate with a Certificate of Completion. Having chosen a ballet/contemporary of theater dance/jazz track, each graduate has participated in not only extensive technique and performance studies but has also participated in career planning and professional marketing seminars, health and wellness workshops, and vocal and acting workshops.

When: The Steps Conservatory Showcase will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: New York Live Arts is located at 219 W 19th Street and accessible by the 1, 2/3, F, M, L and A/C/E. General admission tickets are $30, students and seniors, $20 and available online at http://bit.ly/stepsconservatory





