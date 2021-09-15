The Staten Island Museum's THE FENCE SHOW Returns September 25

The 71st Annual Fence Show will be held outdoors on Saturday, September 25, from 11am - 5pm featuring original art and unique crafts by over 100 local artists and artisans. A full range of art and handmade items will be on view and for sale, include paintings, photography, ceramics, jewelry, works on paper, and textiles.





The Staten Island Museum resumes this annual event that transforms the front lawn into an open-air gallery filled with vibrant artwork, represented by the artists themselves, along with music by Maker Park Radio and food purveyors.

"We are thrilled to be back in person this year for the Fence Show! It is important to us to continue the long-standing tradition of the Staten Island Museum providing an opportunity for local artists and craftspeople to come together to present and sell their work to the community. Coming to the Fence show is a wonderful way to spend the afternoon and it's inspiring to experience the creativity that abounds here on Staten Island. Now is the time to support local artists," states Janice Monger, President & CEO, Staten Island Museum.

The Fence Show is one of Staten Island Museum's most popular events and draws about 2500 people over the course of the day. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained and masks are encouraged.

The Museum's galleries will also be open to visit. To enter the museum building, proof of vaccination is now required for visitors 12 years of age and older under the City of New York's 'Key to NYC' mandate. Face coverings for visitors ages 2 and up are required even if vaccinated. For more information and additional details visit www.StatenIslandMuseum.org/visit





Full Artist List: Mike Adamo, James Alcorn, Bob Alverson, Kris Alverson, Herb Alwais, Dominic Ambrose, Cheryl Antonucci, Elliot Appel, Elizabeth Armetta, Vito Armetta, Omar Aviles, Arthur Backstrom, Rudy Baker, Anthony Barone, Danielle Barone, Victoria Bellinger, Chris Benbow, Nancy Benbow, David Bermudez, Marie Bernardi, Neil Besignano, Helen Bilotti, Alma Braisted, Marla Britton, Larceria Brown, Michelle Campos, Pamela Calstein, Michael Corace, Claire Daley, Will Delaney, Renee Delaney, Antonio DeSantis, Gregory DeRespino, Hendryka Dottavio, Ivan Estevez, Elle Finn, Alyssa Fiorito, Cristina Gentile, Alana Gilkeson, Beatriz Giraldo, Annie B. Goode, Dennis Green, Chris Gulbin, Michele Guttenberg, James Hemmel, Susan Ippolito, Milosz Jeziorski, Kristopher Johnson, Michelle Joseph, Charlotte Kaplan, Tina Kaasmann-Dunn, Erica Keselman, Selatin Kraja, Karen Ladley, Lorraine LaGrua, Paul Landgraf, Jennifer Macaluso-Ciraolo, Diane Matyas, Teresa Mayo, Josephine Merlino, Breanna McGlynn, Karen McNamara, Gail Wood Miller, Brianna Montalbano, Imara Moore, Bill Murphy, Anna Nadler, Donna Napoli-Steele, Emmanuel Noruwa, Carolyn O'Brien, Hiroko Otani, Rasputin Ovaltine, Anthony Paci, Robert Padovano, Cynthia Palumbo, Jemma Parsons, Janice Patrignani, Barbara Perkins, Mildred Piccinnini, Irina Poludnenko, Susan Rabinowitz, Dolly Ramirez, Sage Reynolds, Jordan Robbins, Anthony Rose, John Rose, Linda Rossi, Colman Rutkin, Margaret Sallemi, Victoria Saltarelli, Raquel Serafino, Keri Sheheen, Valerie Shkymba-McAndrews, Carmel Simone, John Simone, Frances Stoffo, Tracy Thomson, Rosemary Vaccaro, Fritz Weiss, Christina Werkmeister, Richard Xuereb, Dennis Joseph Yanoski, Rina Young, Sarah Yuster

This year's food options include: Tex Dawson's Chili Dogs, Pastry Lover's Choice, Lebanese Eatery, and Mi Armadillo Taqueria. Enjoy music all day long with Maker Park Radio.